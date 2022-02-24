Photos: See Michael Urie & More In JANE ANGER

Jennifer Campos Productions is presenting Talene Monahon's JANE ANGER or The Lamentable Comedie of JANE ANGER, that Cunning Woman, and also of Willy Shakefpeare and his Peasant Companion, Francis, Yes and Also of Anne Hathaway (also a Woman) Who Tried Very Hard has been set for Inspired by the little-known author of "Her Protection for Women".

Check out photos below!

First published in 1589, this bold new anachronistic Jacobean feminist revenge comedy is directed by 2017 Lucille Lortel Award winner Jess Chayes (HOME/SICK, The Antelope Party), with a cast including playwright Monahon (How to Load a Musket, The Government Inspector), Michael Urie (Grand Horizons, Chicken & Biscuits, Torch Song), Ryan Spahn (Daniels Husband), and Amelia Workman (Fefu and her Friends). Performances of JANE ANGER begin February 23 at New Ohio Theatre (not February 21 as previously announced).

It's 1606 and William Shakespeare is stuck in quarantine with his unpaid apprentice, Francis. It would be a GREAT time to write King Lear... if he weren't plagued with writer's block. In through the window climbs JANE ANGER, the Cunning Woman, with a large sack and a mind to change history forever.

JANE ANGER or The Lamentable Comedie of JANE ANGER, that Cunning Woman, and also of Willy Shakefpeare and his Peasant Companion, Francis, Yes and Also of Anne Hathaway (also a Woman) Who Tried Very Hard runs February 23 - March 13. Performances are Monday & Wednesday-Friday at 7:30pm, Saturday 2pm & 8pm and Sunday at 2pm. Running time is 95 minutes, no intermission. New Ohio Theatre is located at 154 Christopher Street, between Greenwich and Washington Streets in the West Village -- accessible from the #1 train to Christopher St. or A/B/C/D/E/F or M train to West 4th Street. Tickets are $25 - 45, available at www.JaneAngerPlay.com.