Photos: See André De Shields & More at UNSCRIPTED LIVE at City Winery
Music journalist Christian John Wikane conducted a live one-on-one interview with André.
Tony, Emmy, and GRAMMY Award-winning performing artist André De Shields ("Hadestown," "Ain't Misbehavin," "The Wiz") joined award-winning filmmaker and photographer Sekou Luke (Notes from Harlem) and noted music journalist Christian John Wikane (PopMatters) at The Loft at City Winery on Monday, November 28 for "Unscripted Live," an interview series that spotlights the stories of legendary artists, their resilience, and their creative regeneration.
See photos from the event below!
For this evening's edition, Christian conducted a live one-on-one interview with André, currently starring as Ben Loman in the critically acclaimed Broadway revival of "Death of a Salesman" at the Hudson Theatre.
"Unscripted" is a video series featuring exclusive interviews filmed and produced by director Sekou Luke and music journalist Christian John Wikane. Launched in April 2020, Season 1 of "Unscripted" featured eight interviews with GRAMMY, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning legends, as well as chart-topping singers and songwriters: André De Shields, Nona Hendryx, Melba Moore, Ruth Pointer, Valerie Simpson (Ashford & Simpson), Kathy Sledge (Sister Sledge), Bruce Sudano (Brooklyn Dreams), and vocal legend Fonzi Thornton. Season 2 continued with icons and innovators, including original Ikette Joshie Jo Armstead, Cory Daye (Dr. Buzzard's Original Savannah Band), GRAMMY-winning vocalist Lisa Fischer, cabaret artist/dancer Christian Holder (The Joffrey Ballet), GRAMMY-winning musician Van Hunt, groundbreaking singer-songwriter Rahsaan Patterson, Janice Pendarvis (20 Feet from Stardom), and Ray Shell (Starlight Express). All interviews were published in tandem with PopMatters, an online magazine of cultural criticism. Season 3 is currently in production.
Photo Credit: Sekou Luke Studio / Rebel Media.
Photo credit: Anthony Artis
Rahsaan Patterson-Cory Daye-André De Shields
Fonzi Thornton-Christian John Wikane-André De Shields
Maria Soccor-André De Shields
Robert Fowler-Sekou Luke-Dwayne Palmer
Sekou Luke-Emil Wilbekin-CJ South
Gordon Chambers-Sekou Luke
Christian John Wikane-Jamie Patterson-David Freeland-Mark Anthony Lee
André De Shields
Valerie Simpson-André De Shields
Christian John Wikane-Sekou Luke
André De Shields-Christian John Wikane
André De Shields-Christian John Wikane-Valerie Simpson
André De Shields-Christian John Wikane
Rahsaan Patterson-Lisa Fischer
Rahsaan Patterson-Lisa Fischer-Christian John Wikane
Lisa Fischer-Christian John Wikane
Lisa Fischer-Christian John Wikane-Sekou Luke
Sekou Luke-Lisa Fischer-Cory Daye-Rahsaan Patterson-Joshie Jo Armstead-Andre De Shields-Fonzi Thornton, Christian John Wikane
Sekou Luke-André De Shields-Joshie Jo Armstead-Valerie Simpson, Christian John Wikane
Sekou Luke-Jason Rand
André De Shields-Grace Blake
Sekou Luke-Lisa Fischer-Valerie Simpson-Fonzi Thornton-Christian John Wikane
Christian John Wikane-Sekou Luke-Chantal Georges-Jasmond McMillian-Aaron Milton
Sekou Luke-Jared Wayne Gladly
André De Shields, Lisa Fischer, Valerie Simpson, Christian John Wikane, Sekou Luke
Sekou Luke-André De Shields
More Hot Stories For You
December 2, 2022
After a truncated run as a result of several COVID-19 cases in the company, Suzan-Lori Parks’ theatrical concert PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR will be returning for an engagement in The Public Theater's Joe’s Pub in April 2023.
Noah Galvin Will Lead New Meet Cute Audio Series, CHRISTMASUZANNUKKAH
December 2, 2022
Noah Galvin has been cast in Meet Cute's new audio series, Christmasuzannukkah. The cast also includes Amy Sedaris, Danny Tamberelli, Torian Brackett, Eliza Hurwitz, and Olivia Miller.
Performance Space New York Announces Spring 2023 Season of its HEALING SERIES
December 1, 2022
Performance Space New York has announced the Spring 2023 season of its Healing Series, the second part of its year-long reflection on the political potency of healing and the role performance plays in it, in the midst of what feels like a momentous shift in art-making to foreground modes and practices of care.
DES MOINES Starring Michael Shannon & More Announces New Preview & Opening Dates
December 1, 2022
Theatre for a New Audience has announced new preview, press, and opening dates for Denis Johnson’s Des Moines. Due to the detection of Covid within the Des Moines company, performances November 29 – December 3 have been canceled, with the production now beginning December 4.
Bill Irwin and John Douglas Thompson to Star in ENDGAME at Irish Repertory Theatre
December 1, 2022
Irish Repertory Theatre has announced two productions to begin its 2023 season. Irish Rep will present Endgame by Samuel Beckett January 25-March 12, 2023, on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage, with an opening night set for February 2, 2023.