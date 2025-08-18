Photos: SULFUR BOTTOM for NYC Climate Week First Look

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



You can now get a first look at newly released production photos of Sulfur Bottom by Austin Pogrob ahead of its September debut. Written by Rishi Varma, the play has been selected as an official event of Climate Week NYC, spotlighting the urgent need for environmental justice. See photos here!

Through the lens of art and storytelling, Sulfur Bottom confronts the challenges of environmental collapse and sparks dialogue about its impact on communities. With performances scheduled throughout the program, the production aims to engage audiences in meaningful conversations about climate change and collective responsibility.

Sulfur Bottom is an eco-gothic drama that explores the quiet devastation of environmental collapse through the eyes of one family over a span of 40 years. Set in a decaying home on the edge of industrial sprawl, the play transforms the slow violence of pollution into something both intimate and unsettling.

During Climate Week NYC, Sulfur Bottom will host four special performances: September 20 at 1 PM, September 24 at 7:30 PM, September 27 at 1 PM, and October 1 at 7:30 PM. This collaboration with Climate Week NYC highlights the vital role that theater can play in promoting climate action. Through these performances, the production invites attendees to reflect on their own relationship with the environment and consider the actions necessary for a more sustainable future.

Each of the special climate week performances will include unique programming such as post-show talkbacks, partnerships with local environmental justice organizations, and community engagement activities (to be announced).

The collaboration between Sulfur Bottom and Climate Week NYC is a timely reminder of the power of storytelling in driving social change.

Sulfur Bottom is set to take the stage at The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center located at 210 West 50th Street. The play will have previews on Wednesday, August 13th and Sunday, August 16th with an opening date of August 20th, The schedule will play Wednesdays at 7:30 PM and Saturdays at 1 PM.