Photos: SOPHIE BLANCHARD'S HIGH-FLYING ROCK'N'ROLL EXTRAVAGANZA Opens At IRT Theater

Moxie Arts NY will present Sophie Blanchard's High-flying Rock'n'Roll Extravaganza by Lizzie Hagstedt, opening tonight at IRT Theater for ten performances only! See first look photos of the production!

Sophie Blanchard’s High-Flying Rock’n’Roll Extravaganza is a historical rock concert about the daredevil life and pyrotechnic death (spoilers) of the first professional female air balloonist, performed by an all female and gender-non-conforming rock band!

Sophie Blanchard is directed by Kalina Ko and features performances by Lizzie Hagstedt, Claire-Frances Sullivan, Lauren Jeanne Thomas, Jo Brook, and Rheanna Atendido, with Fernanda Douglas and Kasey Blezinger rounding out the band. The show is music directed by Fernanda Douglas and features lighting design by Jennifer Leno, set and projections design by Qingan Zhang, sound design by Mav Leslie, costume design by Saawan Tiwari, and stage management by Alyssa Rios. The line producers are Jess Ducey and Grace Ruiz. Kayla Hernandez-Friend and Madelyn Paquette executive produce.

Tickets are available at moxiearts.org/tickets.

Moxie Arts NY is a Lilly award-winning nonprofit theatre company whose mission is to engage audiences with stories centering on women, created by artists of historically excluded genders and communities. Our programming provides funding and opportunities for artists at all stages of career development, including dramaturgical support, resources for staged readings and workshops, and professional management of new works.

Photo Credit: Kirill Bykanov

Comments