Photos: SEASON OF THE WITCH At 54 Below, Featuring Taylor Iman Jones, Eleri Ward, and More

On October 30, 54 Below presented Season of the Witch: A Halloween Cabaret, where the line-up was witchy songs made famous by modern women—including Stevie Nicks, Chappell Roan, and the songs from the Disney+ series Agatha All Along. Check out photos from the show.

The evening was hosted by Mikayla Petrilla and Victoria Bost, and featured Taylor Iman Jones, Jasmine Amy Rogers (of the upcoming Broadway BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical), Eleri Ward, Sarah Steele, Amy Jo Jackson, Robert Peterpaul, Hannah Beatt and Rebbekah Vega Romero.

Taylor Iman Jones made her guitar solo debut in "Black Magic Woman", Eleri Ward and Mikayla Petrilla debuted an original mashup of "Maneater" by Hall and Oates and Nelly Furtado, Amy Jo Jackson had a glove reveal in "Gold Dust Woman", and Jasmine Amy Rogers delivered major rock vocals with "Barracuda" by Heart. Robert Peterpaul debuted a parody of "I Did Something Bad", the Fleetwood Mac section included Mikayla Petrilla delivering an impressive rendition of "Silver Springs" and Hannah Beatt giving a smooth cover of "Rhiannon", Sarah Steele wow'ed the audience with a solo of Zero 7's "Somersalt", Victoria Bost delivered powerhouse vocals to "Dog Days are Over" and Rebbekah Vega Romero brought the audience sweet and sassy Chappell Roan energy.

The cast also debuted the first live rendition at 54 Below of "Ballad of the Witch's Road" from Agatha All Along on DIsney+.

The band was led by Kyle Branzel as music director and keys, Sarah Gooch on drums, John Adam on guitar and Henry Cyranka on bass.

The show was stage managed by Sarah Hooper and produced by John Adam, Victoria Bost, Mikayla Petrilla and Robert Peterpaul.

