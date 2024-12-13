Photos: Raúl Esparza & Amanda Lipitz Honored at New York Stage and Film 2024 Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York Stage and Film recently hosted its 2024 Annual Gala honoring award-winning director, producer, and writer Amanda Lipitz and four-time Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza (Galileo, “Law & Order: SVU”). The event took place on Monday December 9, 2024, at 6:30pm at City Winery NYC. See photos from the celebration.

For almost forty years, NYSAF has offered developmental opportunities to emerging and established artists in-process with new stories for the stage and screen, giving visionaries and innovators permission to dream, take risks, make mistakes, and succeed in ways they didn’t know were possible before they’re asked to polish a final product.

The Annual Gala supports NYSAF’s Summer Season at Marist College, year-round New York City Programming, Stories That Move workshops for dance-driven projects, Residencies for individuals and colleague organizations, Awards & Fellowships, Apprenticeships for emerging technicians and administrators, and audience engagement.

