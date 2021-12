Photos: PROJECT SHAW Presents VILLAGE WOOING

Gingold Theatrical Group presented the next presentation of the 2021 - '22 Season of Project Shaw, a special series of evenings offering some of Shaw's greatest works and those of his contemporaries, presented monthly at Symphony Space's Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre (2537 Broadway at 95th Street).

The season continued on Monday, December 13th (7pm) with Village Wooing, George Bernard Shaw's sparkling short romantic comedy. Village Wooing is the perfect antidote to the holiday blues. Celebrate Gingold's return to live in-person performances at Symphony Space with two beloved, multiple award-winning, Broadway stars, Maryann Plunkett and Jay O. Sanders. In this charming play, two people determined to remain single meet on an around-the-world cruise. This chance encounter changes their lives in the most unexpected ways! Written by Bernard Shaw in 1933 while he was, himself, taking his first world cruise.

This very special evening included the presentations of GTG's Golden Shamrock Award to honor humanitarians and award-winning actors Maryann & Jay, as well as Ethan E. Litwin, a tireless supporter of the arts in New York and longtime member of the GTG Board. GTG's Golden Shamrock Award is given annually to celebrate artistic and cultural contributions to society, as inspired by Shaw's fiercely activist humanitarianism. Previous recipients include Tom Viola, Martha Plimpton, Tyne Daly, Kate Mulgrew, Kenneth Lonergan, Charles Busch, Judith Ivey, Robert Osborne, Terrence McNally and Brian Murray.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy