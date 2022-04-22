Photos: New York Premiere of ISLANDER Opens at Times Square's Newest Theater

The acclaimed UK production of Islander has arrived in New York at PLAYHOUSE 46 at St. Luke's (308 West 46th Street), opening last night, April 21.

Check out opening night photos below!

Conceived and directed by Amy Draper, Islander has a book by Stewart Melton and music and lyrics by Finn Anderson. Lighting design is by Simon Wilkinson, costume design by Hahnji Jang and sound design by Twi McCallum.

Islander debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2019 and received unanimous critical acclaim. It then transferred to London and now comes to the U.S. with the show's original two-hander cast, Kirsty Findlay and Bethany Tennick.

There is a girl. She stares out to sea and dreams of a new life beyond her lonely island. Myth and reality collide when the tide washes a mysterious stranger onto her beach.

Kirsty Findlay (Olivier Award nominated) and Bethany Tennick (The Stage nominee for Best Performer in a Musical) create a world of characters while live-mixing and layering their voices, harnessing looping technology to create an astonishing soundscape.