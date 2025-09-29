Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert

The N’Kenge Foundation hosted Spotlight Royale this evening at the Laurie Beechman Theatre, where Tony, Emmy & Grammy nominee N’Kenge debuted her highly anticipated jazz album Centerstage: Live from the Ella Fitzgerald Festival alongside celebrated vocalist Antonia Bennett, unveiling her newest project Expressions. Check out photos from the show!

The evening also featured special guest appearances by Jeremy Schonfeld, Jahzara Martina, and rising stars Matteo Russo, Gus Schonfeld, and Mia Soleil Sanchez — winners of the national competition Are You the Next Showstopper? Audiences were treated to a dazzling night of powerhouse vocals, timeless classics, and show-stopping new talent.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy



