Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert

N’Kenge debuted her highly anticipated jazz album Centerstage: Live from the Ella Fitzgerald Festival.

By: Sep. 29, 2025
The N’Kenge Foundation hosted Spotlight Royale this evening at the Laurie Beechman Theatre, where Tony, Emmy & Grammy nominee N’Kenge debuted her highly anticipated jazz album Centerstage: Live from the Ella Fitzgerald Festival alongside celebrated vocalist Antonia Bennett, unveiling her newest project Expressions. Check out photos from the show!

The evening also featured special guest appearances by Jeremy Schonfeld, Jahzara Martina, and rising stars Matteo Russo, Gus Schonfeld, and Mia Soleil Sanchez — winners of the national competition Are You the Next Showstopper? Audiences were treated to a dazzling night of powerhouse vocals, timeless classics, and show-stopping new talent.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
N'Kenge

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
N'Kenge

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Zahzara Martine

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Mia Sanchez

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Matteo Russo

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Matteo Russo

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Matteo Russo

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Gus Schonfeld

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Jeremy Schonfeld

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Gus Schonfeld

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Jon Davis

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Paul Nowinski

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Graham Hawthorne

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Antonia Bennett

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Antonia Bennett

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Antonia Bennett

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Antonia Bennett

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Mia Sanchez

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Mia Sanchez

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
N'Kenge

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
N'Kenge

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Jahzara Martina and N'Kenge

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Jahzara Martina

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Jahzara Martina

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Jahzara Martina and N'Kenge

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Jahzara Martina and N'Kenge

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
N'Kenge

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
N'Kenge

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
N'Kenge

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Dolly Fox and Gus Schonfeld

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Michael D'Angora, N'Kenge and Tom D'Angora

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Michael D'Angora, N'Kenge and Tom D'Angora

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Alan Brown, N'Kenge and Luisa Diaz

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Ron Eud and N'Kenge

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Ron Eud, N'Kenge and Dolly Fox

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Dolly Fox and N'Kenge

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe and N'Kenge

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe and N'Kenge

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Beverly Jenkins, Jahzara Martina and N'Kenge

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Anzhelika Steen-Olsen and N'Kenge

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Alexandra Schonfeld, Gus Schonfeld, Jeremy Schonfeld, Frances Schonfeld, and Sarah-Jane Casey

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Lucia Zhanje, Jahzara Martina, Lukas Zhanje and N'Kenge

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Gus Schonfeld and N'Kenge

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Gus Schonfeld and N'Kenge

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Mia Sanchez and N'Kenge

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Mia Sanchez and N'Kenge

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Gus Schonfeld, Mia Sanchez and N'Kenge

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Gabriela Battle, N'Kenge, Alina Ahern and Antonia Bennett

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Antonia Bennett and N'Kenge

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Antonia Bennett, N'Kenge and Joanna Pickering

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Anzhelika Steen-Olsen, Antonia Bennett and N'Kenge

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Jahzara Martina

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Jahzara Martina

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Jahzara Martina and N'Kenge

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Jahzara Martina and N'Kenge

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Jahzara Martina, Ilona Cantor and N'Kenge

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Michael T. Clarkston and N'Kenge

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Suzanna Bowling, N'Kenge and Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
N'Kenge

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
N'Kenge

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
N'Kenge

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
N'Kenge

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Aisha de Haas, N'Kenge and Darius de Haas

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Aisha de Haas, N'Kenge, Darius de Haas and Capathia Jenkins

Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert Image
Anthony Zaccardi and N'Kenge


