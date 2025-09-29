Photos: N’Kenge and Antonia Bennett Headline SPOTLIGHT ROYALE Album Premiere Concert

N’Kenge debuted her highly anticipated jazz album Centerstage: Live from the Ella Fitzgerald Festival.
The N’Kenge Foundation hosted Spotlight Royale this evening at the Laurie Beechman Theatre, where Tony, Emmy & Grammy nominee N’Kenge debuted her highly anticipated jazz album Centerstage: Live from the Ella Fitzgerald Festival alongside celebrated vocalist Antonia Bennett, unveiling her newest project Expressions. Check out photos from the show!
The evening also featured special guest appearances by Jeremy Schonfeld, Jahzara Martina, and rising stars Matteo Russo, Gus Schonfeld, and Mia Soleil Sanchez — winners of the national competition Are You the Next Showstopper? Audiences were treated to a dazzling night of powerhouse vocals, timeless classics, and show-stopping new talent.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
N'Kenge
N'Kenge
Zahzara Martine
Mia Sanchez
Gus Schonfeld
Gus Schonfeld
Jon Davis
Paul Nowinski
Graham Hawthorne
Mia Sanchez
Mia Sanchez
N'Kenge
N'Kenge
Jahzara Martina and N'Kenge
Jahzara Martina
Jahzara Martina
Jahzara Martina and N'Kenge
Jahzara Martina and N'Kenge
N'Kenge
N'Kenge
N'Kenge
Dolly Fox and Gus Schonfeld
Michael D'Angora, N'Kenge and Tom D'Angora
Michael D'Angora, N'Kenge and Tom D'Angora
Alan Brown, N'Kenge and Luisa Diaz
Ron Eud and N'Kenge
Ron Eud, N'Kenge and Dolly Fox
Dolly Fox and N'Kenge
Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe and N'Kenge
Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe and N'Kenge
Beverly Jenkins, Jahzara Martina and N'Kenge
Anzhelika Steen-Olsen and N'Kenge
Alexandra Schonfeld, Gus Schonfeld, Jeremy Schonfeld, Frances Schonfeld, and Sarah-Jane Casey
Lucia Zhanje, Jahzara Martina, Lukas Zhanje and N'Kenge
Gus Schonfeld and N'Kenge
Gus Schonfeld and N'Kenge
Mia Sanchez and N'Kenge
Mia Sanchez and N'Kenge
Gus Schonfeld, Mia Sanchez and N'Kenge
Gabriela Battle, N'Kenge, Alina Ahern and Antonia Bennett
Antonia Bennett and N'Kenge
Antonia Bennett, N'Kenge and Joanna Pickering
Anzhelika Steen-Olsen, Antonia Bennett and N'Kenge
Jahzara Martina
Jahzara Martina
Jahzara Martina and N'Kenge
Jahzara Martina and N'Kenge
Jahzara Martina, Ilona Cantor and N'Kenge
Michael T. Clarkston and N'Kenge
Suzanna Bowling, N'Kenge and Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe
N'Kenge
N'Kenge
N'Kenge
N'Kenge
Aisha de Haas, N'Kenge and Darius de Haas
Aisha de Haas, N'Kenge, Darius de Haas and Capathia Jenkins
Anthony Zaccardi and N'Kenge
