Photos: Morgan James, Lauren Molina, and More Honor Diane Warren at ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: SHE ROCKS

The event was on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Le Poisson Rouge.

Oct. 05, 2022  

ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: SHE ROCKS was presented by The PATH Fund, Inc on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Le Poisson Rouge.

Check out photos from the event below!

The lineup included Amanda Green - Tony Award Nominee* (Mr. Saturday Night, Hands On A Hardbody), Morgan James - (Motown The Musical; Godspell), Alexa Ray Joel - Singer / Songwriter/ Performer; Lauren Molina - (Rock Of Ages, Sweeny Todd), Jim Newman - (Hands On A Hardbody, Curtains), Max Sangerman - (A Beautiful Noise, Smokey Joe's Cafe), Justin Sargent - (Bonnie & Clyde, Spider- Man: Turn Off The Dark, Rock Of Ages) and Bligh Voth - (The Band's Visit, May We All).

with: Samantha Parrish, Sam Behr, The Braganza Sisters, Isabelle Gottfried, Gracie McGraw, and rising PATH stars: Avery Rehl, Matteo Russo, Gus Schonfeld, and Joshua Torchin.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Diane Warren

Diane Warren

Dolly Fox and Diane Warren

Sarah-Jane Casey, Gus Schonfeld and Jeremy Schonfeld

Gus Schonfeld

Alena Watters

Alena Watters

Morgan James

May Pang

Kamesh Nagarajan, May Pang and Jamie Randall

May Pang and Diane Warren

May Pang, Diane Warren and Dolly Fox

Sam Behr and Diane Warren

Jeremy Schonfeld, Gus Schonfeld and Diane Warren

Gracie McGraw, Shayna Blass, Diane Warren and Nick Preziosi

Isabelle Gottfried and Diane Warren

Diane Warren with The Path Fun Board-Cori Gardner, Donnie Kehr, Dolly Fox, Kamesh Nagarajan and Scott Rehl

Morgan James and Diane Warren

Donnie Kehr and Diane Warren

Dolly Fox and Donnie Kehr

Diane Warren with Gus Schonfeld, GG Roberts-Nguyen, Melanie Correa, Avery Rehl, Joshua Turchin and Matteo Russo

Diane Warren and Joshua Turchin

Ben Cameron and Diane Warren

Lauren Molina and Diane Warren

Jim Newman and Diane Warren

Justin Matthew Sargent and Diane Warren

Ryann Redmond and Diane Warren

Jen Perry and Diane Warren

Diane Warren

Tamika Lawrence and Diane Warren

Ryan Manoogian, Diane Warren and Ivan Aguitte

Samantha Parrish and Diane Warren

Ryan Raftery and Diane Warren

Katherine Narducci and Diane Warren

Katherine Narducci, Donnie Kehr and Diane Warren

Paul Antonelli and Diane Warren

Diane Warren, Donnie Kehr and The Rockers on Broadway Band-Kevin Kuhn, John Putnam, Gary Bristol, Joe Snyder, Jay Leslie, Gary Seligson and Henry Aronson

Donnie Kehr, Dolly Fox, Diane Warren and Ashley Longshore

Joshua Turchin and Sam Behr

Lauren Molina and Justin Matthew Sargent

Lauren Molina

Justin Matthew Sargent

Joshua Turchin

Tommy Byrnes

Amanda Green and Jeffrey Kaplan

Amanda Green

Kate Orsini and Ryan Manoogian

Mercedes-Benz Manhattan

Christian Papancicholas, Julie Horowitz, Jamie Randall, May Pang, Kamesh Nagarajan, Jeff Gerson and Nicole Locorotondo

Constantine Maroulis

Jamie Randall, Kamesh Nagarajan, Constantine Maroulis, Jeff Gerson and Nicole Locorotondo

Alexa Ray Joel and Diane Warren

Ashley Longshore, Alexa Ray Joel, Diane Warren and Katherine Narducci

Ashley Longbottom, Paris Campbell, Mitchell Warren and Dolly Fox

Ryan Willard

Alexa Ray Joel and Sam Behr

Alexa Ray Joel and Nick Preziosi

Alexa Ray Joel

Gus Schonfeld

Tommy Byrnes and Jeremy Schonfeld

Tommy Byrnes and Constantine Maroulis

Henry Aronson, Gary Bristol, Kevin Kuhn, Donnie Kehr and John Putnam

Shayna Blass, Alexa Ray Joel, Sam Behr and Nick Preziosi

Avery Rehl, Matteo Russo, Joshua Turchin and Alvaro Domingo Alvarez

Justin Matthew Sargent, Lauren Molina, Tamika Lawrence, Morgan James and Ben Cameron




October 5, 2022
