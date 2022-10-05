Photos: Morgan James, Lauren Molina, and More Honor Diane Warren at ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: SHE ROCKS
ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: SHE ROCKS was presented by The PATH Fund, Inc on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Le Poisson Rouge.
Check out photos from the event below!
The lineup included Amanda Green - Tony Award Nominee* (Mr. Saturday Night, Hands On A Hardbody), Morgan James - (Motown The Musical; Godspell), Alexa Ray Joel - Singer / Songwriter/ Performer; Lauren Molina - (Rock Of Ages, Sweeny Todd), Jim Newman - (Hands On A Hardbody, Curtains), Max Sangerman - (A Beautiful Noise, Smokey Joe's Cafe), Justin Sargent - (Bonnie & Clyde, Spider- Man: Turn Off The Dark, Rock Of Ages) and Bligh Voth - (The Band's Visit, May We All).
with: Samantha Parrish, Sam Behr, The Braganza Sisters, Isabelle Gottfried, Gracie McGraw, and rising PATH stars: Avery Rehl, Matteo Russo, Gus Schonfeld, and Joshua Torchin.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Sarah-Jane Casey, Gus Schonfeld and Jeremy Schonfeld
Gus Schonfeld
Kamesh Nagarajan, May Pang and Jamie Randall
May Pang and Diane Warren
May Pang, Diane Warren and Dolly Fox
Sam Behr and Diane Warren
Jeremy Schonfeld, Gus Schonfeld and Diane Warren
Gracie McGraw, Shayna Blass, Diane Warren and Nick Preziosi
Isabelle Gottfried and Diane Warren
Diane Warren with The Path Fun Board-Cori Gardner, Donnie Kehr, Dolly Fox, Kamesh Nagarajan and Scott Rehl
Dolly Fox and Donnie Kehr
Diane Warren with Gus Schonfeld, GG Roberts-Nguyen, Melanie Correa, Avery Rehl, Joshua Turchin and Matteo Russo
Diane Warren and Joshua Turchin
Lauren Molina and Diane Warren
Justin Matthew Sargent and Diane Warren
Ryann Redmond and Diane Warren
Tamika Lawrence and Diane Warren
Ryan Manoogian, Diane Warren and Ivan Aguitte
Samantha Parrish and Diane Warren
Ryan Raftery and Diane Warren
Katherine Narducci and Diane Warren
Katherine Narducci, Donnie Kehr and Diane Warren
Paul Antonelli and Diane Warren
Diane Warren, Donnie Kehr and The Rockers on Broadway Band-Kevin Kuhn, John Putnam, Gary Bristol, Joe Snyder, Jay Leslie, Gary Seligson and Henry Aronson
Donnie Kehr, Dolly Fox, Diane Warren and Ashley Longshore
Joshua Turchin and Sam Behr
Lauren Molina and Justin Matthew Sargent
Amanda Green and Jeffrey Kaplan
Kate Orsini and Ryan Manoogian
Mercedes-Benz Manhattan
Christian Papancicholas, Julie Horowitz, Jamie Randall, May Pang, Kamesh Nagarajan, Jeff Gerson and Nicole Locorotondo
Jamie Randall, Kamesh Nagarajan, Constantine Maroulis, Jeff Gerson and Nicole Locorotondo
Alexa Ray Joel and Diane Warren
Ashley Longshore, Alexa Ray Joel, Diane Warren and Katherine Narducci
Ashley Longbottom, Paris Campbell, Mitchell Warren and Dolly Fox
Alexa Ray Joel and Sam Behr
Alexa Ray Joel and Nick Preziosi
Alexa Ray Joel
Gus Schonfeld
Tommy Byrnes and Jeremy Schonfeld
Tommy Byrnes and Constantine Maroulis
Henry Aronson, Gary Bristol, Kevin Kuhn, Donnie Kehr and John Putnam
Shayna Blass, Alexa Ray Joel, Sam Behr and Nick Preziosi
Avery Rehl, Matteo Russo, Joshua Turchin and Alvaro Domingo Alvarez
Justin Matthew Sargent, Lauren Molina, Tamika Lawrence, Morgan James and Ben Cameron