Photos: Micaela Diamond, Ruthie Ann Miles and More in Rehearsals for THE SEAT OF OUR PANTS

The Public Theater will begin previews for the world premiere of The Seat of Our Pants, the irreverently funny musical adaptation of Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth, with a Joseph Papp Free Performance on Friday, October 24. See rehearsal photos here!

Adapted by Obie Award winner Ethan Lipton, choreographed by Sunny Min-Sook Hitt, and directed by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman, this new musical about age-old problems tells the story of the Antrobus family, who have been alive for 5,000 years but live in the same existential dread as the rest of us. The Seat of Our Pants officially opens in The Public’s Newman Theater on Thursday, November 13 and runs through Sunday, November 30.

Obie Award-winning playwright and songwriter Ethan Lipton and two-time Tony nominee director Leigh Silverman bring their irreverently funny new musical The Seat of Our Pants to The Public this fall. A rollicking adaptation of Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning The Skin of Our Teeth, this new musical about age-old problems tells the twisting, often absurd story of the Antrobus family, who have been alive for 5,000 years but live in the same existential dread as the rest of us. Mired in the hot mess of their everyday worries, the Antrobuses survive all manner of catastrophes in an endless quest to begin again, and again, and again. Choreographed by Sunny Min-Sook Hitt, this bracingly original spectacle is a musical reminder that surviving is what we do best.

The complete cast of The Seat of Our Pants features Ben Beckley (Doctor, Animal, Broadcast Official, Ensemble), Kelly Belarmino (Understudy), Ally Bonino (Fortune Teller, Miss E. Muse, Animal), Bill Buell (Moses, Turkey, Ensemble), Cole Burden (Understudy), Damon Daunno (Henry Antrobus), Micaela Diamond (Sabina), Amina Faye (Gladys Antrobus), Andy Grotelueschen (Announcer, Animal), Shuler Hensley (Mr. Antrobus), Allison Ann Kelly (Musician, Animal, Bingo Caller, Allison, Ensemble), Michael Lepore (Telegram Boy, Homer, Animal, Ensemble), Nat Lopez (Miss M. Muse, Animal, Sharon, Ensemble), Ruthie Ann Miles (Mrs. Antrobus), Geena Quintos (Mammoth, Miss T. Muse, Pelican, Animal, Ensemble), León Ramos Tak (Understudy), David Ryan Smith (Dinosaur, Dolphin, Larry, Ensemble), Ruth E. Sternberg (Mr. Fitzpatrick), and Angela Travino (Understudy).

The Seat of Our Pants features scenic design by Lee Jellinek; costume design by Kaye Voyce; lighting design by Lap Chi Chu; sound design by Drew Levy; prop management by Claire M. Kavanah; fight direction by Jordan Laroya; orchestrations, arrangements, and co-music supervision by Daniel Kluger; music direction, co-music supervision, and additional vocal arrangements by Nathan Koci; music coordination by Tomoko Akaboshi; and dramaturgy by Sarah Lunnie. Shelley Miles serves as production stage manager and Caroline Englander and Alex Luong as stage managers.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus