Photos: Meet the Stars of SKYSCRAPER At UrbanStages

Check out newly released photos of the stars of Skyscraper coming to UrbanStages in November.

Skyscraper tells the story of an antique shop owner, Georgina, as she navigates through her “flights of fancy” daydreams and the rapidly evolving realities and urbanization of 1960s New York City. Adding to her frustrations are the Bushman brothers, Tim and Bert, who are locked in a hilarious battle to see which one of them can be the first to encourage her to sell her brownstone before the skyscraper they’re building behind it is completed.

Performing at UrbanStages (259 West 30th St, NYC), for 10 performances only, from November 7-17, 2024. Tickets to Skyscraper ($45 + $1.89 service fee) are on sale now at showclix.com. Performances are at 7pm, Wednesday – Saturday, with 2pm matinees on Saturday & Sunday.

Photo Credit: Brian Goldfarb Photography

