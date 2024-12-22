Photos: Meet the Cast of WELCOME TO THE BIG DIPPER at the York Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As performances wind up on December 29th for The York Theatre Company’s production of WELCOME TO THE BIG DIPPER, cast member Michael Yeshion has created a series of unique portaits of the company. Check out the photos beelow!

Welcome to the Big Dipper is a new musical comedy based on a true event (inspired by the play All Dressed Up and Nowhere to Go, by Catherine Filloux) with music & lyrics by Jimmy Roberts, book by Catherine Filloux and John Daggett, and additional lyrics by Mr. Daggett. Directed by DeMone Seraphin, choreographed by Ashley Marinelli, with music direction by Beth Falcone.

The cast of Welcome to the Big Dipper is Jennifer Byrne, Robert Cuccioli, Darius Harper, Jillian Louis, Christian Magby, Mia Pinero, Jayae Riley, Jr., Pablo Torres, Debra M. Walton, and Michael Yeshion. Understudies are Ella Olesen and Erik Schark.

Photo Credit: Poster and Photography by Michael Yeshion Photography.

