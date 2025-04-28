Photos: Meet the Cast of Red Bull Theater's THE IMAGINARY INVALID

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



RED BULL THEATER will soon present the Off-Broadway premiere of The Imaginary Invalid by Molière, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher and directed by Jesse Berger, the team that created the acclaimed comedies The Government Inspector and The Alchemist.

Originally commissioned and developed by Red Bull Theater, this World Premiere adaptation is based on a new translation by Mirabelle Ordinaire.

In Molière’s best loved comedy, Monsieur Argan is a notorious hypochondriac whose nonexistent illnesses blind him to the con men and women (his new wife) who prey on his fears to fatten their purses. His plan: marry his daughter to a doctor so he'll have free round-the-clock on-site healthcare for the rest of his life. Newly translated by Mirabelle Ordinaire and adapted for Red Bull by Jeffrey Hatcher, The Imaginary Invalid is a brilliant satire of doctors, lawyers, and would-be patients who take self-care to staggering levels of pathological solipsism. A comic whirlwind of pills, lovers, therapies, disguises, vaccinations, impersonations, masks, mindfulness and miracle cures.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby