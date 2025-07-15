Photos: Meet the Cast of GENE & GILDA at Penguin Rep

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Penguin Rep Theatre has released new photos of the cast of the Off-Broadway premiere of Gene & Gilda, a new play by Cary Gitter, directed by Joe Brancato. Performances will begin Wednesday, July 23, 2025, for a limited engagement through September 7, 2025, at 59E59 Theaters - Theater A (59 East 59th Street between Madison and Park Aves). Opening Night is Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 8:00PM.

Comic geniuses Gene Wilder (Willy Wonka, Young Frankenstein) and Gilda Radner (Saturday Night Live) had a love like no other. What started as a friendship on a movie set grew into an electric and enduring romance. In this heartfelt and hilarious new play, Wilder and Radner share their love and their laughter with us, even as they navigate some of life’s hardest challenges.

The cast of Gene & Gilda is Jordan Kai Burnett as Gilda Radner and Jonathan Randell Silver as Gene Wilder.

The creative team is Christian Fleming (set design), Gregory Gale (costume design), Jose Santiago (lighting design), Max Silverman (sound and original music), Brian Pacelli (projections), and Bobbie Zlotnick (hair, wig and make-up design). The production stage manager is Samantha Flint; the production manager is Joshua Warner. Casting by Cindi Rush Casting.

“Honoring these two icons by bringing them to the stage via Jordan and Jonathan,” shares Mr. Brancato, “and reliving their talent and storybook romance is a complete joy!”

Gene & Gilda will play the following performance schedule: Tuesday-Friday at 7pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 7pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

Tickets are priced at $66-$86 (incl. a $6 fee) and may be purchased online here. “First Look” tickets are $27 for the July 23 & 24 performances and $38 for the preview performances on Friday July 25, Saturday July 26 (both performances) and Sunday, July 27 at 2pm.

Tickets may also be purchased in person at the 59E59 Theaters box office 12 – 6pm daily or by phone at 646-892-7999. Further information about 59E59 Theaters here.