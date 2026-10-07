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Photos: MRS. STERN WANDERS THE PRUSSIAN STATE LIBRARY Opens at 59E59 Theaters

The production reunites the original cast, including Ella Kaille, Brett Temple, Drew Hirschfield, and Daniel Adam Cantor.

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Mrs. Stern Wanders the Prussian State Library, presented by Luna Stage and Richard Jordan Productions with Traverse Theatre, has opened at 59E59 Theaters. Written by Jenny Lyn Bader and directed by Ari Laura Kreith, the drama will run through October 25 in Theater A. See photos from opening night!

Mrs. Stern Wanders the Prussian State Library returns to New York following two sold-out Off Broadway engagements, including its acclaimed 2024 run at 59E59 Theaters, before transferring to an extended engagement at WP Theater. It will return to 59E59 Theaters from its European premiere at the Traverse Theatre as part of the 2026 Edinburgh Fringe.

Set in 1933 Berlin, with martial law in effect and political activism having become a capital crime, the production follows a young Gestapo officer who arrests a philosophy graduate student, whose interrogation will endanger them both. Inspired by the real life arrest of Hannah Arendt, Jenny Lyn Bader's thrilling and timely new play illuminates the struggle for human connection and perseverance in even the darkest of times. 

The production reunites the original cast, including Ella Kaille, Brett Temple, Drew Hirschfield, and Daniel Adam Cantor. The creative team includes Scenic Designer Lauren Helpern, Lighting Designer Zachary Connell, Costume Designer Deborah Caney, and Sound Designer Greg Scalera.

Photo credit: Mike Mullan Photography

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Winsome Brown, Jennifer Gibbs, Jenny Lyn Bader

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Tommy Schrider, Drew Hirshfield

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Richard Jordan, Hannah Starr, Ari Laura Kreith, Faith Baum

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Richard Jordan, Carmel Owen

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Richard Jordan, Ari Laura Kreith

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Peggy Jacobs Bader, Nehemyah Danzig, Nina Runsdorf, Sasha Crews

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Mary Maggio, Amy Stiller, Carol Dorn, Katherine Dorn

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Maja Wampuszyc, Richard Vetere, Alice Jankell

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Magda Ketz, Jenny Lyn Bader, Randie Levine Miller

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Ken Waissman, Randie Levine Miller

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Ken Waissman, Randie Levine Miller, David Staller

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Katie Bar Tur, Kevin Scott, Amnon Bar Tur

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Julie Kramer, Jenny Lyn Bader, Lauren Helpern

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Judy Bowman, Sharon Cinnamon

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Judy Bowman, Jenny Lyn Bader, Yahney Marie Sangaré

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Jolyon Fox Stern, Richarda Abrams, Maja Wampuszyc

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Jessica Roth, Jenny Lyn Bader, Rabbi Angela Buchdahl

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Jack Tantleff, Jenny Lyn Bader

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Gwen Arment, Magda Katz, Maja Wampuszyc

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Ella Kaille, Drew Hirshfield, Dave Stern, Jack Bowdan

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Elisa Loti Stein, Jenny Lyn Bader, Darina Karpov, Libby Rosenfeld, Eric Price, David Petersen

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Elisa Loti Stein, Eric Gardiner, Marsi Gardiner

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Elie Keller, Richard Abrams, Cesi Davidson, Yahney Marie Sangaré

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Debra Whitfield, Randie Levine Miller, Ken Waissman

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David Staller, Brett Temple, Peggy Scott

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Annemarie Hagenaars, Carmel Owen, Richarda Abrams, Jenny Lyn Bader, Ari Laura Kreith, Illana Stein

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Alice Jankell, Jenny Lyn Bader, RK Greene

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Victoria Rowan, Brett Temple, Kadin Person, Joan Cargill

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Richard Jordan, Martin Platt

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(front row:) Sage Mehta, Liesl Schillinger, Joan Cargill (back row): James Braly, Victoria Rowan, Kadin Person

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Helene Robbins Bender, Ellen Scordato, Julie Kramer, Lauren Helpern

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Richard Jordan, Jenny Lyn Bader

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Yahney Marie Sangaré, Jenny Lyn Bader

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Roger Berkowitz, Eliza Bryson

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Elisa Loti Stein, Jenny Lyn Bader

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Ari Laura Kreith, Jenny Lyn Bader, Ella Kaille, Brett Temple, & Drew Hirshfield

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