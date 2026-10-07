Photos: MRS. STERN WANDERS THE PRUSSIAN STATE LIBRARY Opens at 59E59 Theaters
The production reunites the original cast, including Ella Kaille, Brett Temple, Drew Hirschfield, and Daniel Adam Cantor.
Mrs. Stern Wanders the Prussian State Library, presented by Luna Stage and Richard Jordan Productions with Traverse Theatre, has opened at 59E59 Theaters. Written by Jenny Lyn Bader and directed by Ari Laura Kreith, the drama will run through October 25 in Theater A. See photos from opening night!
Mrs. Stern Wanders the Prussian State Library returns to New York following two sold-out Off Broadway engagements, including its acclaimed 2024 run at 59E59 Theaters, before transferring to an extended engagement at WP Theater. It will return to 59E59 Theaters from its European premiere at the Traverse Theatre as part of the 2026 Edinburgh Fringe.
Set in 1933 Berlin, with martial law in effect and political activism having become a capital crime, the production follows a young Gestapo officer who arrests a philosophy graduate student, whose interrogation will endanger them both. Inspired by the real life arrest of Hannah Arendt, Jenny Lyn Bader's thrilling and timely new play illuminates the struggle for human connection and perseverance in even the darkest of times.
The production reunites the original cast, including Ella Kaille, Brett Temple, Drew Hirschfield, and Daniel Adam Cantor. The creative team includes Scenic Designer Lauren Helpern, Lighting Designer Zachary Connell, Costume Designer Deborah Caney, and Sound Designer Greg Scalera.
Photo credit: Mike Mullan Photography
Richard Jordan, Hannah Starr, Ari Laura Kreith, Faith Baum
Peggy Jacobs Bader, Nehemyah Danzig, Nina Runsdorf, Sasha Crews
Mary Maggio, Amy Stiller, Carol Dorn, Katherine Dorn
Magda Ketz, Jenny Lyn Bader, Randie Levine Miller
Ken Waissman, Randie Levine Miller
Ken Waissman, Randie Levine Miller, David Staller
Katie Bar Tur, Kevin Scott, Amnon Bar Tur
Judy Bowman, Sharon Cinnamon
Judy Bowman, Jenny Lyn Bader, Yahney Marie Sangaré
Jolyon Fox Stern, Richarda Abrams, Maja Wampuszyc
Jessica Roth, Jenny Lyn Bader, Rabbi Angela Buchdahl
Ella Kaille, Drew Hirshfield, Dave Stern, Jack Bowdan
Elisa Loti Stein, Jenny Lyn Bader, Darina Karpov, Libby Rosenfeld, Eric Price, David Petersen
Elisa Loti Stein, Eric Gardiner, Marsi Gardiner
Elie Keller, Richard Abrams, Cesi Davidson, Yahney Marie Sangaré
Debra Whitfield, Randie Levine Miller, Ken Waissman
Victoria Rowan, Brett Temple, Kadin Person, Joan Cargill
(front row:) Sage Mehta, Liesl Schillinger, Joan Cargill (back row): James Braly, Victoria Rowan, Kadin Person
Helene Robbins Bender, Ellen Scordato, Julie Kramer, Lauren Helpern
Yahney Marie Sangaré, Jenny Lyn Bader
Roger Berkowitz, Eliza Bryson
Elisa Loti Stein, Jenny Lyn Bader
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