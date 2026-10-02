SPRING AWAKENING Off-Broadway Revival Extends Through April

The highly-anticipated Off-Broadway revival of Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik's Spring Awakening has been extended due to unprecedented demand through Sunday, April 4, 2027.

In this historic milestone, Spring Awakening was the most successful on sale in Studio Seaview history. Performances for the Tony Award- and Olivier Award-winning musical, directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor, with choreography by Celia Rowlson-Hall, and music supervision by Or Matias, begin Friday, November 27.

The Studio Seaview First Access pre-sale tickets will be available to subscribers starting Wednesday, October 7 at 9:00 AM ET through Thursday, October 8 at 8:59 AM ET at springawakening.com. General on sale for the new block of tickets will begin on Thursday, October 8 at 9:00 AM ET at www.springawakening.com.

'The response to Danya Taymor's production of Spring Awakening has been incredible,' said Greg Nobile, CEO of Seaview. 'It is a testament to the enduring power of Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater's seminal work and the way this musical continues to resonate with audiences. We are thrilled by the unprecedented demand for this production and could not be more pleased to extend its life with this incredible cast and company. We look forward to welcoming audiences to Studio Seaview very soon.'

The principal cast of Spring Awakening includes Jack Bateman as 'Georg,' Jada Simone Clark as 'Thea,' Leif Coomer as 'Ernst,' Ryo Kamibayashi as 'Moritz,' Ashlyn Maddox as 'Wendla,' Nando Morland as 'Otto,' Antonio Porciello as 'Hanschen,' Khadija Sankoh as 'Martha,' Grace Slear as 'Anna,' Tyler Jordan Wesley as 'Melchior,' and Amalia Yoo as 'Ilse.' Bateman and Porciello were among the cast members selected from the production's open casting call in July, through which 2,532 performers were seen.

Alongside Taymor, Rowlson-Hall, and Matias, the creative team includes Christine Jones & Brett Banakis (Scenic Design), Kaye Voyce (Costume Designer), Brian MacDevitt (Lighting Design), Cody Spencer (Sound Design), Jeremy Chernick (Special Effects Designer), Cynthia Meng (Music Director/Conductor), David Lai (Music Coordinator), Ann James (Intimacy Coordinator), Drew Leary (Fight Coordinator), C.A. Johnson (Creative Consultant), Miranda Cornell (Associate Director), Gigi Buffington (Voice & Text Coach), and The TRC Company / Xavier Rubiano, CSA and Peter Van Dam, CSA (Casting). Elizabeth Allen serves as the Production Stage Manager. Sean Gorski / Hudson Theatrical Associates serves as Production Manager with Jonathan Whitton / Seaview as General Manager.

This new production will bring Spring Awakening into an intimate Off-Broadway setting, returning the musical to the raw force and urgency of Frank Wedekind's once-banned 1891 play. Feral, honest, compassionate, and unflinching, the production will explore the experience of young people caught between desire, repression, fear, and discovery — then and now.

Spring Awakening follows a group of late 19th century German adolescents as they explore teenage sexuality and repression through a contemporary rock score. The show debuted on Broadway in 2006 with future stars Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele and John Gallagher Jr., and was later revived in 2015 with Deaf West Theatre directed by Michael Arden.

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