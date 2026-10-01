Video: Sneak Peek at Etai Benson and Alexandra Socha's Upcoming THE BOOK OF STEVE

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On October 5, Broadway actors (and real-life married couple) Etai Benson and Alexandra Socha will premiere their new show The Book of Steve, a loving tribute to the songs of Stephen Sondheim, at Union House: Center for Jewish Culture. The couple previewed the musical at the recent concert, Shana Tova: Stories & Songs of Hope & Renewal. See a clip from that earlier performance:

To Benson (Company, The Band’s Visit) and Socha (Wicked, Head over Heels), the music and lyrics of the late, great Stephen Sondheim might as well be sacred text, the Broadway theatre their house of worship.

But as life led them to deepen their relationship with Judaism, they realized these two religions had much more in common than meets the eye. And in Sondheim, despite him being a self-professed agnostic, they discovered a uniquely Jewish spirit. Through his wit, compassion, neuroses, and singular musical style coupled with lyrics to rival the greatest of Talmudic passages, Sondheim always used his work to wrestle with life's biggest questions. What could be more Jewish than that?

In this loving tribute to the maestro, written and performed by Etai and Alexandra, the couple bring you on a personal musical journey exploring ancient Jewish wisdom the only way they know how - through the help of their friend "Rabbi" Steve.

The Book of Steve, directed by Katie Birenboim with music direction by Adam Rothenberg, will premiere at 7pm on October 5 at the Union House: Center for Jewish Culture.

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