Photos: Kate Rockwell and Taylor Crousore in York Theatre Company's INUNDATED, Beginning Tonight

York Theatre Company's fourth and final production of its Fall 2024 New2NY series InunDATEd, starring Kate Rockwell and Taylor Crousore, begins performances tonight Friday, October 4. Check out a first look at the production below!

InunDATEd with book by Alice Scovell (The Rewards of Being Frank, Kindred Spirits) and music and lyrics by Christine Lavin (winner of 5 ASCAP Composer Awards), directed by Christine Pedi (Jerry’s Girls at the York, Forbidden Broadway) with music direction by Beth Falcone (Wanda’s World, Unexpected Joy at the York).

They say, “it only takes one,” but it’s tough to find him in New York City, even in the age of dating apps. Just ask Lucy, a singer songwriter whose self-imposed mission is to meet every guy with a shred of potential. It seems she'll have to slog through 999,999 guys to get to her one-in-a-million. At least she has material for her songs.

The cast of InunDATEd is Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls, Bring It On) and Taylor Crousore (A Musical About Star Wars, Forbidden Broadway). Christine Catti is Production Stage Manager and Caroline Inches is Assistant Stage Manager.

The creative team comprises Lighting Designer Michael Gottlieb, Sound and Projections Designer Peter Brucker, Assistant Sound Designer Dylan Franz, and Audio Mixer Zo McGlynn. Noah Glaister is production manager; Dominick Balletta/High Hard Heat is general manager for the York Theatre Company.

This New2NY season features four new musicals, previously unseen in New York, lovingly and minimally staged in the Musicals in Mufti style. The first New2NY presentations were seen in 2008, in a series which included In Transit prior to its Broadway run. Other musicals that have been seen as New2NY presentations include the Larry Grossman revue Compose Yourself!, Andrea Frierson’s me and ella, and most recently 2023’s When We Get There by Richard Lasser, Robert P. Young III., and Charlie Barnett.

The York’s Fall season will conclude with the World Premiere of Welcome to the Big Dipper, a new musical based on a true event (inspired by the play All Dressed Up and Nowhere to Go by Catherine Filloux), with music and lyrics by Jimmy Roberts (I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change), book by Catherine Filloux and John Daggett, and additional lyrics by Mr. Daggett. The Big Dipper, an historic inn nestled in Bigelow, New York, near Niagara Falls, has been in Joan Wilkes’s family for decades and is on the brink of closure when a monster blizzard forces two wildly disparate groups of travelers to shelter in place. For three days and nights, within the walls of this sprawling house, secrets are revealed, young love ignites, and lives are changed forever in this brand-new musical comedy.

Performances run through Sunday evening, October 13 at 7:30 p.m. Opening is Sunday afternoon, October 6 at 2:30 p.m.

