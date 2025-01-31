Photos: Kate Burton and Pauletta Washington Star In PEN PALS At The Theatre at St Clement’s

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As part of its rotating cast, three-time Tony nominee and Emmy Award winner Kate Burton & Pauletta Washington step into the roles of Bernie and Mags in the hit Off-Broadway production of Pen Pals. See photos from the production.

The play, written by Michael Griffo and directed by SuzAnne Barabas and will perform from January 20 - 26, 2025 at the Theatre at St. Clement’s through February 2, 2025. They will be followed by Nancy McKeon (“Facts of Life) and Tony nominee Johanna Day from Feb 3- 9 2025.

Each pair of performers will bring their unique chemistry to the roles of Bernie and Mags, two lifelong friends whose deep connection is formed entirely through letters exchanged over five decades.

Rotating Cast Schedule:

Jan 29 – Feb 2, 2025: Kate Burton (Three Time Tony nominee, Present Laughter ) & Pauletta Washington (She’s Gotta Have It)

Feb 5 – Feb 9, 2025: Johanna Day & Nancy McKeon

Inspired by a true store, Pen Pals is a testament to the power of connection, resilience, and the unbreakable bonds of friendship. With the new cast lineup, each performance promises to offer audiences a fresh and dynamic portrayal of these unforgettable characters. Pen Pals's unforgettable theatrical journey celebrates friendship, resilience, and the letters that bind them.

Pen Pals is proud to partner with Susan G. Komen®, donating 5% of ticket sales and 100% of customer donations to support breast cancer research and awareness initiatives.

The production features scenic design by Jessica Parks, costume design by David C. Woolard, lighting design by Jill Nagle, sound design by Nick Simone, and stage management by Rose Riccardi. Lisa Dozier Shacket produces Pen Pals with Joe Trentacosta, Logan DeWitt, Anthony Hazzard, and Scott Stolzenberg in association with NJ Repertory Company, with general management by LDK Productions/ Michael Shannon.

Performances begin December 5, 2024, with opening night on December 11. The show runs through February 9, 2025, at St. Clement’s Theatre, 423 West 46th Street, New York, NY. Tickets are $35–$125 and are available at www.PenPalsPlay.com.

