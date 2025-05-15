 tracking pixel
Photos: Julia Mattison, Noel Carey, and Marco Pennette at Dramatists Guild Foundation Salon

By: May. 15, 2025
On Monday, May 12th, the Dramatists Guild Foundation welcomed the Tony-nominated writing team of Death Becomes Her to share their creative and collaborative process with DGF supporters and fans of musical theater. See photos here!

Julia Mattison & Noel Carey (music and lyrics) and Marco Pennette (book) led a lively discussion about bringing the fan-favorite film to the stage, from building early drafts to revising for workshops, the Chicago production, and Broadway.

To conclude the evening, Julia and Noel performed "Falling Apart" and "Don't Say I Didn't (Warn You)" from the show. The evening was hosted by Kara Unterberg. 


