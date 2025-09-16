Photos: John Leguizamo's THE OTHER AMERICANS at The Public Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



You can now get a first look at photos of THE OTHER AMERICANS, a gripping new play about the American Dream colliding with Latino reality written by Emmy Award winner John Leguizamo and directed by Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson, at The Public Theater. Following the play’s Fall 2024 world premiere at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., THE OTHER AMERICANS began performances on Thursday, September 11 and officially opens on Thursday, September 25. The production has been extended and will now run through Sunday, October 19. See photos here!

Emmy Award winner John Leguizamo is Nelson Castro, a Colombian-American laundromat owner in Queens grappling with a failing business and buried secrets in his new play THE OTHER AMERICANS. When his son Nick returns from a mental wellness facility after a traumatic incident, Nelson's world unravels. Committed to protecting his family and business, he tackles racial and identity challenges to achieve his dream, proving his success. Nelson must navigate morality's murky waters to salvage his future. Will he emerge victorious, or will his past consume everything he holds dear? Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson directs this gripping tale of resilience.

The complete cast of THE OTHER AMERICANS includes Rosa Evangelina Arredondo (Norma), Kimberli Flores (Understudy), Sarah Nina Hayon (Veronica), Jaime José Hernández (Understudy), Rebecca Jimenez (Toni), John Leguizamo (Nelson), Trey Santiago-Hudson (Nick), Bradley James Tejeda (Eddie), Luna Lauren Velez (Patti), and Juan Francisco Villa (Understudy).

THE OTHER AMERICANS features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Kara Harmon, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Justin Ellington, hair and wig design by Anika Seitu, prop management by Natalie Carney, fight direction by Thomas Schall, intimacy coordination by Ann C. James, choreography by Lorna Ventura, and dramaturgy by Jack Phillips Moore. James Latus serves as production stage manager and Ana Muñoz as stage manager.