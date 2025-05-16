Photos: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT At Broadway Workshop

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat made a triumphant return to New York City with a sold-out run the first weekend of May 2025. This special production was presented by Broadway Workshop and Project Broadway as their 2025 Main Stage. Check out production photos below!

This reimagined production featured over 50 exceptional young performers who were divided into two casts. Cast members come from throughout New York City and the tri-state area and have a wealth of Broadway, regional theatre, film and television experience.

The principal and ensemble cast included: Caeley Arellano, Ash Barton, Donovan Louis Bazemore, Jonah-Skai Boonswang, Daisy Brown, Carmen Catlin, Jack M. Ceglie, Neah Charpentier, Brewer Cort, Charlotte Rose Cronin, Mabel Danielian, Quinn Davis, Jasmine Duffy, Zoe Dunn, Mathew Eby, Zoe Quinn Espiritu, August Felsenfeld, Henry Fox, Brielle Frank, Noah Frankenfield, Sara Gluck, Mylee Rose Hauser, Kaylin Hedges, Nadia Holahan, Walter Russell III, Joshua Kai Kaplan, James Kelly, Lily Krebs, Sophia Ritter Lau, Keatyn Leavitt, Cason Leavitt, Lily Lewinter, Everett Lonergan, Maya Marcus, Davis Matthews, Angelena Nicodemo, Emma Origenes, Roseann Pagan, John Michael Pitera, Aria Platt, Jaden Reynolds, Emma Robinson, Jesse Rogers, George Rosen, Jeremy Rosenfeld, Ben Sadowsky, Darby Schlosser, Eri Sica, Leah V Singh, Zachary Sinrod, Kaitlyn Sykes, Cayden Tan, Noah Walker, Margot Rose Weintraub, Audrey Wilder, and Sara Wright.

The production was directed by Marc Tumminelli, with co-direction and choreography by Casey Leigh Thompson, musical direction by Luke Williams. associate direction by Sadie Seelert, and associate choreography by Savannah Fouchi. The design team included Vincent Gunn (set), Nikki Belenski (lighting), and Dustin Cross (costumes), with Michelle Guiot serving as production manager.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat was presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Really Useful Group.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel



JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

