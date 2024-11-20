News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Adam Pascal, and More at YOU GOTTA BELIEVE Fundraiser

The event was held on November 18.

By: Nov. 20, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

A plethora of stage and screen came together last night at Town Hall to celebrate the You Gotta Believe (YGB), 10th Anniversary Voices: Stars for Foster Kids fundraiser event which raised over $400k.  Check out photos below!

LATEST NEWS

Photos: Jonathan Groff and Lucy Lawless Visit MAMA, I’M A BIG GIRL NOW!
Photos: SH*T. MEET. FAN Opens at MCC
BETTY Will Take Part in Talkback and Performance at BABE
Photos: THE LIGHT AND THE DARK Opens at 59E59

YGB is an organization focused on finding permanent families for older foster youth and is celebrating a decade of impact, shining a spotlight on the urgent need for adoptive families for foster youth. Coinciding with National Adoption Month, the event emphasized the importance of lifelong connections and raising awareness for older youth in foster care. Since its inception, Voices has raised over $3.8 million to support YGB’s mission, thanks to an enduring partnership with hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson and the generosity of countless stars.

Last night’s event brought out Rosie Perez, Sherri Saum, David Ambroz, J. Harrison Ghee, Ta’Nika Gibson, NBC 4’s Janice Huff, Arielle Jacobs, Anika Larsen, Rosie Perez, Eliseo Roman, Sherri Saum, Charlene Tilton, Alex Temple Ward, Alysha Umphress, Kate Reinders, Jenna Leigh Green, Adam Pascal, hosted by Seth Rudetsky & James Wesley Jackson.

Photo Credit: You Gotta Believe 

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Adam Pascal, and More at YOU GOTTA BELIEVE Fundraiser Image

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Adam Pascal, and More at YOU GOTTA BELIEVE Fundraiser Image

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Adam Pascal, and More at YOU GOTTA BELIEVE Fundraiser Image

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Adam Pascal, and More at YOU GOTTA BELIEVE Fundraiser Image

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Adam Pascal, and More at YOU GOTTA BELIEVE Fundraiser Image

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Adam Pascal, and More at YOU GOTTA BELIEVE Fundraiser Image

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Adam Pascal, and More at YOU GOTTA BELIEVE Fundraiser Image

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Adam Pascal, and More at YOU GOTTA BELIEVE Fundraiser Image

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Adam Pascal, and More at YOU GOTTA BELIEVE Fundraiser Image

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Adam Pascal, and More at YOU GOTTA BELIEVE Fundraiser Image

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Adam Pascal, and More at YOU GOTTA BELIEVE Fundraiser Image

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Adam Pascal, and More at YOU GOTTA BELIEVE Fundraiser Image

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Adam Pascal, and More at YOU GOTTA BELIEVE Fundraiser Image

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Adam Pascal, and More at YOU GOTTA BELIEVE Fundraiser Image

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Adam Pascal, and More at YOU GOTTA BELIEVE Fundraiser Image

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Adam Pascal, and More at YOU GOTTA BELIEVE Fundraiser Image

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Adam Pascal, and More at YOU GOTTA BELIEVE Fundraiser Image

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Adam Pascal, and More at YOU GOTTA BELIEVE Fundraiser Image

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Adam Pascal, and More at YOU GOTTA BELIEVE Fundraiser Image

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Adam Pascal, and More at YOU GOTTA BELIEVE Fundraiser Image

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Adam Pascal, and More at YOU GOTTA BELIEVE Fundraiser Image

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Adam Pascal, and More at YOU GOTTA BELIEVE Fundraiser Image

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Adam Pascal, and More at YOU GOTTA BELIEVE Fundraiser Image

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Adam Pascal, and More at YOU GOTTA BELIEVE Fundraiser Image

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Adam Pascal, and More at YOU GOTTA BELIEVE Fundraiser Image

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Adam Pascal, and More at YOU GOTTA BELIEVE Fundraiser Image

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Adam Pascal, and More at YOU GOTTA BELIEVE Fundraiser Image

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Adam Pascal, and More at YOU GOTTA BELIEVE Fundraiser Image

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Adam Pascal, and More at YOU GOTTA BELIEVE Fundraiser Image

Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Adam Pascal, and More at YOU GOTTA BELIEVE Fundraiser Image



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos