Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Adam Pascal, and More at YOU GOTTA BELIEVE Fundraiser

A plethora of stage and screen came together last night at Town Hall to celebrate the You Gotta Believe (YGB), 10th Anniversary Voices: Stars for Foster Kids fundraiser event which raised over $400k. Check out photos below!

YGB is an organization focused on finding permanent families for older foster youth and is celebrating a decade of impact, shining a spotlight on the urgent need for adoptive families for foster youth. Coinciding with National Adoption Month, the event emphasized the importance of lifelong connections and raising awareness for older youth in foster care. Since its inception, Voices has raised over $3.8 million to support YGB’s mission, thanks to an enduring partnership with hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson and the generosity of countless stars.

Last night’s event brought out Rosie Perez, Sherri Saum, David Ambroz, J. Harrison Ghee, Ta’Nika Gibson, NBC 4’s Janice Huff, Arielle Jacobs, Anika Larsen, Rosie Perez, Eliseo Roman, Sherri Saum, Charlene Tilton, Alex Temple Ward, Alysha Umphress, Kate Reinders, Jenna Leigh Green, Adam Pascal, hosted by Seth Rudetsky & James Wesley Jackson.

