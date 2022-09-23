Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside the Return of CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY at the Triad

The performance was on Sunday,  September 18th at 7:30pm.

Sep. 23, 2022  

Celebrity Autobiography, the international hit comedy Broadway sensation and winner of the Drama Desk Award returned NYC Sunday, September 18th at 7:30pm at the show's original home, The Triad (158 West 72nd St). The September 18th show featured Tony nominee Rachel Dratch, Mario Cantone, Tate Donovan, Alan Zweibel, Caroline Aaron (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and show creators, Emmy-nominated, Drama Desk-winner Eugene Pack & Drama Desk winner Dayle Reyfel.

There was also a show at The Tilles Center, Long Island on Saturday, September 17th at 7pm featuring Susan Lucci, Mario Cantone, Ralph Macchio, Alan Zweibel, Caroline Aaron, Julia Macchio, Eugene Pack & Dayle Reyfel.

Created by Eugene Pack & developed by Pack & Dayle Reyfel, Celebrity Autobiography features top performers bringing to life the actual memoirs of a wide range of celebrities. How does Vanna flip her panels? What does Stallone store in his freezer? Why did Justin Bieber get stuck in the trunk of a car? What does Hasselhoff reveal about the beauties of Baywatch? Get ready to find out. The passages run the gamut from the "poetry" of Matthew McConaughey...to the acting process of Mariah Carey...to the most famous Hollywood love triangle in history--Elizabeth Taylor, Debbie Reynolds & Eddie Fisher--told from all sides! And what's remarkable and unforgettably hilarious - it's all "in their own words".

Audiences at Celebrity Autobiography are treated to an entertaining evening of non-stop laughter as a mix of talented, hilarious performers act out classic excerpts from a range of celebrity tell-alls by Bieber to Beyoncé and Beyond! This unique, no holds-barred show is unlike anything else in New York (running for over 10 years) and has played for sold-out crowds all around the world including London's West End, Edinburgh, Australia's Sydney Opera House and a limited run on Broadway (with plans to return). Celebrity Autobiography is produced by Angelo Fraboni, Peter Martin, EP Productions and Dayle Reyfel.

Photos: Inside the Return of CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY at the Triad

