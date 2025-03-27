Photos: Inside Rehearsals for FIVE MODELS IN RUINS, 1981

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Earlier this week Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 began rehearsals for the world premiere of FIVE MODELS IN RUINS, 1981. The new play is written by Caitlin Saylor Stephens and directed by Morgan Green.



The play features Stella Everett, Elizabeth Marvel, Maia Novi, Britne Oldford, Sarah Marie Rodriguez, and Madeline Wise and has sets by Afsoon Pajoufar, costumes by Vasilija Zivanic, lighting by Cha See, and sound by Kathy Ruvuna. Kara Kaufman will be the Stage Manager.

Set against the backdrop of a crumbling European estate in the aftermath of Princess Diana's wedding, Five Models in Ruins, 1981 is a darkly comedic exploration of a woman grappling with the power of her own gaze. Roberta (Elizabeth Marvel), a visionary fashion photographer, lands the gig of a lifetime - the cover of Vogue - but quickly learns it could be her downfall. Location is a nightmare. The models are vicious. Hair and makeup is MIA. And the cigarette supply is running dangerously low. As chaos escalates, Roberta must summon her strength and find the perfect light to capture a moment of beauty in a brutal world.

Photo credit: Chasi Annexy

Comments