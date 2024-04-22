Photos: Inside Opening Night of STILL at DR2 Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Colt Coeur is now presenting the New York premiere of STILL by Lia Romeo. Directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt, STILL began previews on April 13, for a limited engagement through May 18, 2024, at DR2 Theatre (103 East 15th Street). The production officially opened on April 15. Check out photos below!

Following a successful run at the Dorset Theatre Festival in 2023, Jayne Atkinson and Tim Daly will be reprising their acclaimed roles as Helen and Mark in this new play for anyone who’s ever wondered “what if?”

Thirty years ago, Helen and Mark broke up, but they never completely forgot about each other. When they meet for dinner to catch up, the flame is rekindled... but Mark is running for Congress, and Helen has a secret that could derail his bid. Lost love is revisited and an avocado goes flying in Lia Romeo's whirlwind New York premiere comedy about getting older, political divisions, and roads not taken.





