Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for The New York Premiere of OUR BROTHER'S SON

Executive Producer Lisa Dozier is presenting the New York debut of Charles Gluck's Our Brother's Son, directed by David Alpert at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center. The show will begin performances on April 24 in advance of its opening on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Tickets are $35 - $89 and can be purchased by visiting OurBrothersSonPlay.com

Check out photos below!

A family fragments when confronted with a complicated medical crisis, compelling every family member to make an unimaginable personal choice. Our Brother's Son delves into where to draw the line between family loyalty and self-preservation.

The cast for Our Brother's Son features Harrison Chad (Broadway: Beauty and the Beast, Caroline or Change), Leeanne Hutchison (Amazon's "The Other F Word"), Liz Larsen (Broadway: Beautiful, The Carol King Musical, Hairspray), Allen McCullough (Regional: FROST/NIXON), Midori Tashima Nakamura (Broadway: The Tempest) and Dan Sharkey (Broadway: Amazing Grace, The Bridges of Madison County), understudies include Ethelyn Friend (The Public's Coal Country), Ben Rosenbach (Regional: My Name is Asher), and Dared Wright (TV: "The Gilded Age").

The creative team includes Adam Koch (Scenic Designer), Lindsay McWilliams (Costume Designer), Alan C. Edwards (Lighting Designer) Megumi Katayama (Co-Sound Designer), Nathan Leigh (Co-Sound Designer/ Composer), Shelley Miles (Production Stage Manager), Daryl A. Laurenza (Assistant Stage Manager), MZQ Productions (Production Management), LDK Productions (General Management).