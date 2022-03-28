Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for QUEENS GIRL IN THE WORLD

Abingdon Theatre Company has released rehearsal images of their upcoming Off-Broadway production of Queens Girl in the World.

Check out the photos below!

The one woman play, written by Caleen Sinette Jennings, will star Felicia Curry as protagonist, Jacqueline Marie Butler. Curry originated the role in the third installment of the trilogy, Queens Girl: Black in the Green Mountains, at the Everyman Theatre in Baltimore, MD. Queens Girl in the World marks Abingdon's return to the main stage.

Queens Girl in the World explores one young woman's journey of self-discovery at the onset of the Civil Rights-era. The Story chronicles the adventures of bright-eyed, brown-skinned Jacqueline Marie Butler, who suddenly transitions from a protective, middle class upbringing in 1950s Queens to a progressive, predominantly-Jewish private school in Greenwich Village.

Punctuated with the irresistible sounds of Motown, Funny, poignant, and filled with life, you don't want to miss it!

Queens Girl in the World will open for a limited run at Theatre 5 in Theatre Row from April 9th to May 1st, 2022. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here: https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/queens-girl-in-the-world/

Felicia Curry is a multi-award-winning performer for both plays and musicals who recently won the Berkshire Theatre Critics Award for her portrayal of Nina Simone in NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN. She has performed regionally at Arena Stage, Shakespeare Theatre Company, The Kennedy Center (Mo Willems world premiere), Woolly Mammoth Theatre (Jen Silverman world premiere), Signature Theatre, Studio Theatre (Beth Henly world premiere), Ford's Theatre (Artistic Associate) and Everyman Theatre (Resident Company). Over the pandemic, she filmed QUEENS GIRL: BLACK IN THE GREEN MOUNTAINS (a one-woman world premiere) and UNTIL THE FLOOD, both of which were mentioned in The NY Times as theater-to-stream. An RTCC Award winner for The Color Purple and a Helen Hayes Award winner for Lela & Co., she has hosted the Helen Hayes Awards three times and currently hosts WETA Arts on PBS. She has been featured in the Washington Post (12 Stage Dynamos) and Washingtonian Magazine (10 Stage Stars).

www.abingdontheatre.org