Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for Mary Kathryn Nagle's MANAHATTA at The Public Theater

The production begins previews on Thursday, November 16 and officially opens on Tuesday, December 5.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Video: In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More Photo 1 Video: In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More
Sondheim's HERE WE ARE Extends at The Shed Photo 2 Sondheim's HERE WE ARE Extends at The Shed
Photos: THE LIGHTS ARE ON Celebrates Opening Night at Theatre Row Photo 3 Photos: THE LIGHTS ARE ON Celebrates Opening Night at Theatre Row
Video: Watch Rehearsal Footage of HELL'S KITCHEN at The Public Theater Photo 4 Video: Watch Rehearsal Footage of HELL'S KITCHEN at The Public Theater

Manahatta Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $62.50
Cast
Photos
Videos

Mary Kathryn Nagle’s Manahatta (Directed by Laurie Woolery), is in rehearsals at The Public Theater. The production begins previews on Thursday, November 16 and officially opens on Tuesday, December 5.


See rehearsal photos below!


A gripping journey from the fur trade of the 1600s to the stock trade of today, Mary Kathryn Nagle's Manahatta tells the story of Jane Snake, a brilliant young Native American woman with a Stanford MBA. Jane reconnects with her ancestral Lenape homeland, known as Manahatta, when she moves from Oklahoma to New York for a banking job just before the 2008 financial meltdown. Jane’s struggle to reconcile her new life with the expectations and traditions of her family and Nation are powerfully interwoven with the heartbreaking history of the Delaware Nation's expulsion from their land. Both old and new Manahatta converge in a lesson about the dangers of living in a society where there’s no such thing as enough. A stunning play about self-discovery, Manahatta was written as part of The Public’s prestigious Emerging Writers Group. Obie Award winner and The Public’s Director of Public Works, Laurie Woolery, directs.

The complete cast of HELL’S KITCHEN includes Rainbow Dickerson (Toosh-ki-pa-kwis-i / Debra), Elizabeth Frances (Le-le-wa'-you / Jane), David Kelly (Jonas Michaelius / Michael), Jeffrey King (Peter Minuit / Dick), Enrico Nassi (Se-ket-tu-may-qua / Luke), Jessica Ranville (Understudy), Joe Tapper (Jakob / Joe), Sheila Tousey (Mother / Bobbie), and Rex Young (Understudy).

The production features scenic design by Marcelo Martínez García, costume design by Lux Haac, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design and composition by Paul James Prendergast, prop management by Rachel M.F. Kenner, fight and intimacy direction by Kelsey Rainwater, and movement direction by Ty Defoe. Executive Director and Co-founder of The Lenape Center Joe Baker will serve as the cultural consultant. Amanda Nita Luke-Sayed will be the production stage manager and Janelle Caso will be the stage manager.
 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for Mary Kathryn Nagles MANAHATTA at The Public Theater Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for Mary Kathryn Nagle's MANAHATTA at The Public Theater

Mary Kathryn Nagle’s MANAHATTA (Directed by Laurie Woolery), is in rehearsals at The Public Theater. Check out rehearsal photos!

2
Multilingual Comic Drama TACOS LA BROOKLYN Extended at Latino Theater Company Photo
Multilingual Comic Drama TACOS LA BROOKLYN Extended at Latino Theater Company

Appropriation… or appreciation? Latino Theater Company has extended its world premiere, multilingual production of Tacos La Brooklyn.

3
Thirdwing Premieres UNITED NATIONS Drama At New 154 On Christopher Photo
Thirdwing Premieres UNITED NATIONS Drama At New 154 On Christopher

Thirdwing presents the World Premiere of 'UNITED NATIONS: THE OTHER WEST,' a darkly comedic drama set within the UN Headquarters in New York. This innovative hybrid theater company brings bold new works to the stage and streaming platforms. Don't miss this powerful production starring Matthew Sanders, Yelena Shmulenson, Wesli Spencer, and Siobhan Crystal.

4
Exclusive: Get A First Look At REDWOOD at Ensemble Studio Theatre Photo
Exclusive: Get A First Look At REDWOOD at Ensemble Studio Theatre

Ensemble Studio Theatre will begin performances for REDWOOD by Brittany K. Allen and directed by EST member artist Mikhaela Mahony on Wednesday, October 18. See exclusive photos from the show below!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get a First Look at CHASING HAPPY Off-Broadway at Theatre Row Video
Get a First Look at CHASING HAPPY Off-Broadway at Theatre Row
Watch the Cast of COVENANT Discuss The New Play, Now in Previews Video
Watch the Cast of COVENANT Discuss The New Play, Now in Previews
First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour! Video
First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour!
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
Alice in Wonderland in Off-Broadway Alice in Wonderland
The Players Theatre (9/30-11/05)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You