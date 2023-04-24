Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of ROBIN AND ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS

Robin & Me: My Little Spark of Madness is playing a strictly limited engagement in Theatre 4 at Theatre Row, running until May 14, 2023. 

Apr. 24, 2023  

Abingdon Theatre Company's production of Robin and Me: My Little Spark of Madness, written and performed by Dave Droxler and directed by ATC's Artistic Director, Chad Austin, opened on April 20, in Theatre 4 at Theatre Row.

Check out photos of the cast, creative team, and crew at their opening night below!

In Robin and Me: My Little Spark Of Madness, Dave's got a lot on his mind. And the only person who can help him unpack it all is his imaginary friend and real life idol: Robin Williams. Robin and Me: My Little Spark Of Madness is an autobiographical play that follows Dave as he becomes multiple characters and whimsically relives hilarious and difficult life moments, including the times when his father dropped the ball and Robin stepped in to get him through it. But how long will it take before Dave learns how to do it without Robin's help?

Following a serendipitous encounter with Robin Williams in late 1988, Adam Bryant found a near-perfect survival job to supplement his theatre work, as Robin's stand-in & photo-double. That work began in early 1989 on the film "Cadillac Man," and continued for 25 years on 36 films and one CBS sitcom "The Crazy Ones," culminating with the third and final installment of the "Night at the Museum" film franchise, "NATM: Secret of the Tomb," shortly before Robin's untimely passing. As an actor, some of Adam's credits include: Broadway: Big River. Off-Broadway: The Wonder Years, Gifts of the Magi. Regional: Big River, Brighton Beach Memoirs, Lend Me A Tenor, Tintypes, Annie, etc. Film: Mrs. Doubtfire, The Fisher King, Summer Rental, etc. Radio/Recordings: Garrison Keillor's show, Sandra Boynton's Rhinoceros Tap (gold album) and platinum album Philadelphia Chickens (Grammy-nominated).

Robin & Me: My Little Spark of Madness is playing a strictly limited engagement in Theatre 4 at Theatre Row, running until May 14, 2023.

Photo credit: Emily Croft




Related Stories
Photos: First Look at ROBIN & ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS Photo
Photos: First Look at ROBIN & ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS
See photos of the Off-Broadway premiere of Abingdon Theatre Company’s Robin & Me: My Little Spark of Madness.
Dave Droxlers ROBIN & ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS to Premiere Off-Broadway at Abing Photo
Dave Droxler's ROBIN & ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS to Premiere Off-Broadway at Abingdon Theatre Company
Abingdon Theatre Company will present the Off-Broadway premiere production of Robin & Me: My Little Spark of Madness written and performed by Dave Droxler, and directed by Chad Austin. 

More Hot Stories For You


LIGHTHOUSE: An Immersive Drinking Musical To Open at SoHo Playhouse This SummerLIGHTHOUSE: An Immersive Drinking Musical To Open at SoHo Playhouse This Summer
April 24, 2023

'Lighthouse: An Immersive Drinking Musical' is making its Off-Broadway debut after a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2022.
Photos: Roger Q. Mason Presents WAITING FOR A WAKE Reading With Page 73 At Open Jar StudiosPhotos: Roger Q. Mason Presents WAITING FOR A WAKE Reading With Page 73 At Open Jar Studios
April 24, 2023

See inside Roger Q. Mason's developmental reading of Waiting for a Wake.
Full Cast Set For Juliet Stevenson-Led THE DOCTOR at Park Ave ArmoryFull Cast Set For Juliet Stevenson-Led THE DOCTOR at Park Ave Armory
April 24, 2023

Park Avenue Armory has announced the full ensemble for the North American premiere of Robert Icke’s critically acclaimed production The Doctor. 
Photos: First Look at SHADOW/LAND at The Public TheaterPhotos: First Look at SHADOW/LAND at The Public Theater
April 24, 2023

Get a first look at photos of the staged world premiere play shadow/land at The Public Theater.
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of ROBIN AND ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESSPhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of ROBIN AND ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS
April 24, 2023

See photos from opening night of Robin and Me: My Little Spark of Madness.
share