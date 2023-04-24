Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of ROBIN AND ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS

Abingdon Theatre Company's production of Robin and Me: My Little Spark of Madness, written and performed by Dave Droxler and directed by ATC's Artistic Director, Chad Austin, opened on April 20, in Theatre 4 at Theatre Row.

In Robin and Me: My Little Spark Of Madness, Dave's got a lot on his mind. And the only person who can help him unpack it all is his imaginary friend and real life idol: Robin Williams. Robin and Me: My Little Spark Of Madness is an autobiographical play that follows Dave as he becomes multiple characters and whimsically relives hilarious and difficult life moments, including the times when his father dropped the ball and Robin stepped in to get him through it. But how long will it take before Dave learns how to do it without Robin's help?

Following a serendipitous encounter with Robin Williams in late 1988, Adam Bryant found a near-perfect survival job to supplement his theatre work, as Robin's stand-in & photo-double. That work began in early 1989 on the film "Cadillac Man," and continued for 25 years on 36 films and one CBS sitcom "The Crazy Ones," culminating with the third and final installment of the "Night at the Museum" film franchise, "NATM: Secret of the Tomb," shortly before Robin's untimely passing. As an actor, some of Adam's credits include: Broadway: Big River. Off-Broadway: The Wonder Years, Gifts of the Magi. Regional: Big River, Brighton Beach Memoirs, Lend Me A Tenor, Tintypes, Annie, etc. Film: Mrs. Doubtfire, The Fisher King, Summer Rental, etc. Radio/Recordings: Garrison Keillor's show, Sandra Boynton's Rhinoceros Tap (gold album) and platinum album Philadelphia Chickens (Grammy-nominated).

Robin & Me: My Little Spark of Madness is playing a strictly limited engagement in Theatre 4 at Theatre Row, running until May 14, 2023.

