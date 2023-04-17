Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at ROBIN & ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS

Now playing in Theatre 4 at Theatre Row, Robin & Me will officially open on April 20 and run until May 14, 2023. 

Apr. 17, 2023  

Take a look inside the Off-Broadway premiere of Abingdon Theatre Company's Robin & Me: My Little Spark of Madness. Written and performed by Dave Droxler, and directed by Abingdon Theatre Company's Artistic Director, Chad Austin.

See photos below!

In Robin & Me: My Little Spark Of Madness, Dave's got a lot on his mind. And the only person who can help him unpack it all is his imaginary friend and real life idol: Robin Williams. Robin & Me: My Little Spark Of Madness is an autobiographical play that follows Dave as he becomes multiple characters and whimsically relives hilarious and difficult life moments, including the times when his father dropped the ball and Robin stepped in to get him through it. But how long will it take before Dave learns how to do it without Robin's help?

Currently in previews, Robin & Me: My Little Spark of Madness is playing a strictly limited engagement in Theatre 4 at Theatre Row, with opening night set for April 20, running until May 14, 2023.




