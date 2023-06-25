Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of NOTRE DAME DE PARIS at the Koch Theater

The production is currently running through July 16, 2023.

By: Jun. 25, 2023

POPULAR

New Musicals by Jason Robert Brown, Gavin Creel & More Set for MCC's 2023/24 Season Photo 1 New Musicals by Jason Robert Brown, Gavin Creel & More Set for MCC's 2023/24 Season
Two World Premieres, Five U.S. Premieres, and More Set For New Victory Theater's 2023-24 S Photo 2 Two World Premieres, Five U.S. Premieres, and More Set For New Victory Theater's 2023-24 Season
Work by Dominique Morisseau, Sarah Ruhl & Dave Malloy Set for Signature Theatre Winter/Spr Photo 3 Signature Theatre Sets Winter/Spring 2024 Season
Photos: Get a First Look at Nicole Parker, Lindsay Heather Pearce & More in TITANIQUE Photo 4 Photos: Get a First Look at the New Cast of TITANIQUE

Following its New York City debut last year, which was seen by over 30,000 people in just 12 performances, the Notre Dame de Paris has returned to the David H. Koch Theater (20 Lincoln Plaza) at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts to celebrate its 25th Anniversary. Featuring an international 30-member cast, Notre Dame de Paris opened on Thursday, June 22nd and is currently running through July 16, 2023.

Check out photos from opening night below!

Telling the timeless story of the disfigured bell ringer Quasimodo and his devotion to the beautiful Esmerelda, Victor Hugo’s 1831 classic and beloved novel, The Hunchback of Notre Dame has inspired generations of readers and has been adapted for films, operas, ballets and television shows.

In 1998, Italian singer and composer Richard Cocciante and legendary French songwriter Luc Plamondon adapted Notre Dame de Paris for their unique musical extravaganza, combining elements of musical theatre, dance and acrobatics. The production originally debuted at the Palais des Congrès in Paris in 1998, where it sold more than 1 million tickets and over 3 million albums in its first year, making it the most successful musical production ever, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. The production has since toured the world, visiting 24 countries including Canada, the United States, England, Lebanon, Italy, Spain, China, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, Belgium, Japan, Russia, Luxembourg, Turkey and Poland and sold over 15 million tickets. The score has also produced two hit singles: “Belle,” which has received airplay in 17 countries, and “Vivre,” recorded in English as “Live (for the One I Love),” and became a major hit for Céline Dion.

Notre Dame de Paris is directed by Gilles Maheu and choreographed by Martino Müller. The original French production is performed with English supertitles and a live orchestra. Notre Dame de Paris is presented by Nicolas & Charles Talar and Adam Blanshay Productions.

The cast of Notre Dame de Paris will include Angelo Del Vecchio as Quasimodo, Elhaida Dani as Esmeralda, Daniel Lavoie as Frollo, Gian Marco Schiaretti as Gringoire, Jay as Clopin, Jérémy Amelin as Phoebus and Alyzée Lalande as Fleur-de-Lys.

Alternates for the performers will be Solal for Frollo, Jaime Bono for Esmeralda/Fleur-de-Lys, Eric Jetner for Phoebus/Gringoire, Philippe Tremblayfor Quasimodo and Mike Lee for Clopin.

The production will also feature acrobats Jonathan Gajdane, Nathan Jones, Andrea Neyroz, Arek Szynal and Ivan Urbano. The production’s breakers are Alex Besnier and Tiger. The dance ensemble features Lorenzo Arnouts, Antonio Balsamo, Giulia Barbone, Marina Barbone, Wilfried Bernard, Alessandra Berti, Rodolphe Duquesne, Giuseppe Marino, Gabriel Nabo, Alessia Papale, Sonia Picone, Valentin Piers, Anaïs Replumaz, Ivan Trimarchi, Vaia Venetis and Roberta Zegretti

Tickets begin at $39 and can be purchased in person at the David H. Koch Theater box office, Click Here or by phone at 212-496-0600.

Photo Credit: Marcus Middleton

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of NOTRE DAME DE PARIS at the Koch Theater
Alyzee Lalande

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of NOTRE DAME DE PARIS at the Koch Theater
Angelo Del Vecchio

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of NOTRE DAME DE PARIS at the Koch Theater
Daniel Lavoie

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of NOTRE DAME DE PARIS at the Koch Theater
Elhaida Dani

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of NOTRE DAME DE PARIS at the Koch Theater
Gian Marco Schiaretti

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of NOTRE DAME DE PARIS at the Koch Theater
Jaime Bono

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of NOTRE DAME DE PARIS at the Koch Theater
Jay

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of NOTRE DAME DE PARIS at the Koch Theater
Jeremy Amelina

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of NOTRE DAME DE PARIS at the Koch Theater
Lisa Simonsen

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of NOTRE DAME DE PARIS at the Koch Theater
Natalie McQueen

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of NOTRE DAME DE PARIS at the Koch Theater
Ramona Singer

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of NOTRE DAME DE PARIS at the Koch Theater
Riccardo Cocciante and Luc Plamondo

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of NOTRE DAME DE PARIS at the Koch Theater
The Cast of Notre Dame de Paris

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of NOTRE DAME DE PARIS at the Koch Theater
The Cast of Notre Dame de Paris

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of NOTRE DAME DE PARIS at the Koch Theater
The Company of Notre Dame de Paris

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of NOTRE DAME DE PARIS at the Koch Theater
The Company of Notre Dame de Paris




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
New Light New Voices Awarded to Ahsan Ali and Lisa Jill Andersons FRIENDS WITH AMENITIES Photo
New Light New Voices Awarded to Ahsan Ali and Lisa Jill Anderson's FRIENDS WITH AMENITIES

New Light Theater Project has awarded its literary prize, New Light New Voices, to Ahsan Ali and Lisa Jill Anderson's FRIENDS WITH AMENITIES. The script shines with biting wit and vulnerable connectedness.

2
LIGHTHOUSE: An Immersive Drinking Musical Releases Queer Anthem On Apple Music & Spoti Photo
LIGHTHOUSE: An Immersive Drinking Musical Releases Queer Anthem On Apple Music & Spotify

Off-Broadway's 'Lighthouse: An Immersive Drinking Musical' is proud to announce the show's queer anthem titled 'Commerce City' is available to stream ahead of the NYC Pride Parade!

3
ASI WINDs INNER CIRCLE Extends Through January 2024 Photo
ASI WIND's INNER CIRCLE Extends Through January 2024

Asi Wind’s Inner Circle limited engagement has been extended for a fifth time to January 7, 2024.

4
THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Extends for One Week at Theater 555 Photo
THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Extends for One Week at Theater 555

The Off Broadway premiere of The Gospel According to Heather, a new musical with a book, music and lyrics by Paul Gordon has been extended for one week at Theater 555.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Alex Lacamoire Break Down SWEENEY TODD Orchestrations During Sitzprobe Video Video: Watch Alex Lacamoire Break Down SWEENEY TODD Orchestrations During Sitzprobe
WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love Video
WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love
Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number! Video
Get A First Look At The Jimmy Awards Opening Number!
Rising Stars Return to Celebrate 15 Years of Broadway Sessions Video
Rising Stars Return to Celebrate 15 Years of Broadway Sessions
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ice Factory Festival
New Ohio Theatre (6/28-8/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You