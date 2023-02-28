Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of ELYRIA at Atlantic Theater Company

Elyria is now open for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 19th, 2023 Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater.

Feb. 28, 2023  

Last night (February 27), Atlantic Theater Company celebrated the Opening Night of Elyria, a world premiere play by Deepa Purohit, directed by Awoye Timpo.

Check out photos from opening night below!

Elyria features Sanskar Agarwal (Off-Broadway debut), Nilanjana Bose (Tamburlaine the Great), Sanjit De Silva (War Horse), Mohit Gautam (Off-Broadway debut), Gulshan Mia (Acquittal), Bhavesh Patel (The Nap), Mahima Saigal (Off-Broadway debut), Omar Shafiuzzaman (Off-Broadway debut) and Avanthika Srinivasan (Candida).

1982. Elyria, Ohio: Two women collide 20 years, 3 continents, and 2 oceans after making a deal of a lifetime, forcing them to face the knots of the past and the uncertainty of their inextricably linked future.

Elyria features choreography by Parijat Desai, scenic design by Jason Ardizzone-West, costume design by Sarita Fellows, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Amatus Karim Ali, projections by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, and casting by The Telsey Office; Will Cantler, CSA; Karyn Casl, CSA, Destiny Lily, CSA. Kat Meister will serve as the production stage manager.




