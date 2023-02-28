Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of ELYRIA at Atlantic Theater Company
Last night (February 27), Atlantic Theater Company celebrated the Opening Night of Elyria, a world premiere play by Deepa Purohit, directed by Awoye Timpo.
Check out photos from opening night below!
Elyria is now open for a limited engagement through Sunday, March 19th, 2023 Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).
Elyria features Sanskar Agarwal (Off-Broadway debut), Nilanjana Bose (Tamburlaine the Great), Sanjit De Silva (War Horse), Mohit Gautam (Off-Broadway debut), Gulshan Mia (Acquittal), Bhavesh Patel (The Nap), Mahima Saigal (Off-Broadway debut), Omar Shafiuzzaman (Off-Broadway debut) and Avanthika Srinivasan (Candida).
1982. Elyria, Ohio: Two women collide 20 years, 3 continents, and 2 oceans after making a deal of a lifetime, forcing them to face the knots of the past and the uncertainty of their inextricably linked future.
Elyria features choreography by Parijat Desai, scenic design by Jason Ardizzone-West, costume design by Sarita Fellows, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Amatus Karim Ali, projections by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, and casting by The Telsey Office; Will Cantler, CSA; Karyn Casl, CSA, Destiny Lily, CSA. Kat Meister will serve as the production stage manager.
Photo credit: Gregory Costanzo
Curtain Call
Curtain Call
Sanjit De Silva, Sanskar Agarwal, Avanthika Srinivasan, Bhavesh Patel, Mahima Saigal, Omar Shafiuzzaman, Gulshan Mia, Nilanjana Bose and Mohit Gautam
Sanjit De Silva, Sanskar Agarwal, Avanthika Srinivasan, Bhavesh Patel, Mahima Saigal, Omar Shafiuzzaman, Gulshan Mia, Nilanjana Bose and Mohit Gautam
Nilanjana Bose and Gulshan Mia
Sanjit De Silva, Nilanjana Bose, Gulshan Mia and Bhavesh Patel
Omar Shafiuzzaman and Mohit Gautam
Avanthika Srinivasan and Mahima Saigal
Parijat Desai
The cast and creative team