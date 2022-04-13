Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of CITIZEN WONG

Pan Asian Repertory Theatre, continuing its 45th Milestone Season of recovery and healing, is presenting the world premiere of Citizen Wong, a new play by Richard Chang, Co-Directed by Ernest Abuba (Kwatz! The Tibetan Project) and Chongren Fan (The Emperor's Nightingale). The cast features Bonnie Black, Shing Chung, Nick Jordan, Scott Klavan, Whit K. Lee, Malka Wallick and Sandy York. Performances for the world premiere engagement begin April 14, 2022 and will continue through Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres (502 West 53rd Street). Official Opening is set for Sunday afternoon, April 17, 2022 at 2:30pm.

Citizen Wong, set in the 1870s-90s, introduces Wong Chin Foo, the pioneering 19th century activist and journalist known as "the first Chinese American" who tirelessly championed the rights of Chinese in America in a time of deep racial animus relevant to the current situation of renewed animosity. Epic themes from the Gilded Age are reflected in Wong's fictional romance with the liberal minded daughter of a railroad tycoon-politician inspired by the real life Leland Stanford. Other historical characters include the Irish-born labor leader Denis Kearney, socialite Alva Vanderbilt and "citizen" Wong Kim Ark, to re- examine Asian and American collision and co-existence. The world premiere engagement commemorates Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May.

The creative design team includes Set by You-Shin Chen (Acquittal), Costumes by Karen Boyer (Romulus the Great), Lights by Leslie Smith (Acquittal, No-No Boy), Sound by Joseph Wolfslau (Romulus the Great), and Projections by Lacey Erb (Matilda). The Stage Management team is Kristine Schlachter and Sabrina Morabito.

Citizen Wong plays the following performance schedule: Tuesday - Saturday at 7:00pm; Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 2:30pm.

Tickets for Citizen Wong are priced at $60 with Student Tickets at $25. $30 Rush Tickets are available at the Box Office 1 hour prior to the performance. Tickets may be purchased by visiting Ovation Tix online at ovationtix.com.

GROUP SALES: Tickets for Groups of 10+ are priced $45. Reservations made be made by visiting Ovation Tix online at ovationtix.com, or by calling the Pan Asian office at (212) 868-4030, or via email at info@panasianrep.org.

For more information about Pan Asian Rep, visit www.panasianrep.org.