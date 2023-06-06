Photos: First Look at Vineyard Theatre's THIS LAND WAS MADE

The production will run until June 25.

All new production photos have been released from This Land Was Made, written by Tori Sampson (New York Times Critic’s Pick If Pretty Hurts, Ugly Must Be A Muhfucka) and directed by LPTW Lucille Lortel Award and 2023 Obie Award winner Taylor Reynolds (Tambo & Bones). Previews began on May 18 at Vineyard Theatre (108 East 15th Street). Opening night This Land Was Made, final production of Vineyard’s 40th season, occurred on June 4 and will run until June 25.
 

The complete cast features Antoinette Crowe-Legacy (Slave Play, If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be a Muhfucka, “Godfather of Harlem” on EPIX) as Sassy, Leland Fowler (Plays for the Plague Year, If Pretty Hurts, Ugly Must Be a Muhfucka) as Drew, Matthew Griffin (The Collaboration, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical) as Troy, Sean Patrick Higgins (PunchDrunk’s Sleep No More, Off-Broadway’s A Clockwork Orange) as Officer Heanes, Yasha Jackson (“The Flight Attendant” on HBO Max, “Black Mirror” on Netflix) as Gail, Ezra Knight (Broadway’s Mean Girls, Broadway’s Pretty Woman) as Mr. Far, Julian Elijah Martinez (Broadway’s Network, Off-Broadway’s   Sanctuary City) as Huey, Curt Morlaye (“We Own This City” on HBO, “Dickinson” on Apple TV+) as Gene, Oliver Palmer (American Buffalo at Dorset Theater Festival, Two Gentlemen of Verona with Shakespeare in the Square) as Officer Frey and Libya V. Pugh (Dot at Vineyard Theatre) as Miss Trish.


The production features scenic design by Wilson Chin (Cost of Living, Pass Over, Next Fall), co-costume design by Dominique Fawn Hill (Fat Ham) and DeShon Elem (Fat Ham), lighting design by Adam Honoré (Ain't No Mo', Chicken and Biscuits), wig and hair design by Nikiya Mathis (Death of a Salesman, Skeleton Crew), sound design by Fan Zhang (The Far Country, At the Wedding) and movement direction by Adesola Osakalumi (Good Grief,   Skeleton Crew). Casting is by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA and The Telsey Office/Destiny Lilly, CSA.

Anne McPherson serves as Production Stage Manager.

In the world premiere of This Land Was Made, Oakland in 1967 is a powder keg of social activism ready to boil over into radical action. For the patrons of Miss Trish's bar, it’s all just talking points — until the explosive and seductive force of the revolution walks through the door. History and imagination collide with vibrant humor and echo into our present moment in this stirring new play.
 

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg



Recommended For You