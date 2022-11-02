Photos: First Look at Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Jeb Kreager & More in EVANSTON SALT COSTS CLIMBING
The production will run to December 18 at The Pershing Square Signature Center in the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre.
The New Group is now presenting their 2022-23 Season opener: Evanston Salt Costs Climbing, by Will Arbery and directed by Danya Taymor. The New York premiere of this play about climate and change features Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Jeb Kreager, Ken Leung, and Rachel Sachnoff. The production will run to December 18 at The Pershing Square Signature Center in the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre (480 West 42nd Street).
Get a first look at photos below!
In Evanston Salt Costs Climbing, Will Arbery (Corsicana, Pulitzer Prize finalist for Heroes of the Fourth Turning) confronts humanity's deepest fears with surreal humor, warmth, and the fortitude of municipal public servants. Winters keep getting worse in Evanston, IL where salt truck drivers Peter and Basil battle the ice and snow and pass the time with jokes and stories. But what's with this creeping sense of dread? Is it because their boss Maiworm has noble visions of new green technology that would make their jobs obsolete? Or is there a more terrifying warning calling out from under these roads? At least they have each other, right?
Directed by Danya Taymor, Evanston Salt Costs Climbing features Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Ruined, Mary Seacole), Jeb Kreager (HBO's Mare of Easttown, Heroes of the Fourth Turning), Ken Leung (HBO's Industry, Lost) and Rachel Sachnoff (Evanston Salt Costs Climbing at White Heron Theatre). The play will have Scenic Design by Matt Saunders; Costume Design by Sarafina Bush; Lighting Design by Isabella Byrd; Sound Design by Mikaal Sulaiman; Voice and Text Coaching by Gigi Buffington; and Casting by Judy Henderson, CSA. The Production Stage Manager is Rachel Denise April and the Assistant Stage Manager is Stephen Varnado.
Photo credit: Monique Carboni
Jeb Kreager and Ken Leung
Ken Leung and Jeb Kreager
Jeb Kreager, Ken Leung and Quincy Tyler Bernstine
Quincy Tyler Bernstine and Rachel Sachnoff
