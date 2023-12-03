Photos: First Look at Off-Broadway's Circus Dinner Party DINNER AT DROSSELMEYER'S

Dinner At Drosselmeyer’s, the immersive dinner party experience began performances Off-Broadway on November 25th.

By: Dec. 03, 2023

Dinner At Drosselmeyer’s, the immersive dinner party experience began performances Off-Broadway on November 25th. Inspired by the music of Trans-Siberian Orchestra and everyone’s favorite mysterious holiday guest, the production blends together magic, cirque, and special performances with a handcrafted dinner and cocktail menu. 

Check out photos from the production below!

The adult-oriented dining experience is the creation of The Secret Room and the creative team behind Cirque De Lancey and features some of New York’s most unique and immersive circus and magic performers.

With your invitation, begin your descent into the hidden Theatre District speakeasy and mingle with Drosselmeyer’s enigmatic guests.  Indulge in the immersive atmosphere and enjoy a 3-course dinner or cocktails and crafted bites.  Your host, Drosselmeyer will guide you through a thrilling journey of holiday merriment and mischief.

The Secret Room is a speakeasy-style, hidden basement transformed into a multi-function event venue in Hell’s Kitchen. They are renowned for their state of the art sound and light system and hosting diverse performances showcasing the artistic talents of New York City.

Photo Credit: K.C. Mulcare 

Photos: First Look at Off-Broadway's Circus Dinner Party DINNER AT DROSSELMEYER'S
Audience Members

Photos: First Look at Off-Broadway's Circus Dinner Party DINNER AT DROSSELMEYER'S
Rori Nogee and Audience Members

Photos: First Look at Off-Broadway's Circus Dinner Party DINNER AT DROSSELMEYER'S
Audience Members

Photos: First Look at Off-Broadway's Circus Dinner Party DINNER AT DROSSELMEYER'S
Nina Deacon

Photos: First Look at Off-Broadway's Circus Dinner Party DINNER AT DROSSELMEYER'S
Rori Nogee

Photos: First Look at Off-Broadway's Circus Dinner Party DINNER AT DROSSELMEYER'S
Mizzaddy and Little Miss Sumshine

Photos: First Look at Off-Broadway's Circus Dinner Party DINNER AT DROSSELMEYER'S
Lee Alan Barrett

Photos: First Look at Off-Broadway's Circus Dinner Party DINNER AT DROSSELMEYER'S
Lee Alan Barrett and an Audience Member

Photos: First Look at Off-Broadway's Circus Dinner Party DINNER AT DROSSELMEYER'S
Fey Tality

Photos: First Look at Off-Broadway's Circus Dinner Party DINNER AT DROSSELMEYER'S
Rori Nogee


