Photos: First Look at MEMORIAL at Pan Asian Repertory

The production runs through Thursday, January 19, 2023.

Jan. 21, 2023  

The world premiere engagement of Memorial, a new play by Livian Yeh, directed by Jeff Liu, began performances, Thursday, January 19, 2023 for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, February 19, 2023 at Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres (502 West 53rd Street, west of 10th Avenue). Lunar New Year Opening set for Sunday afternoon, January 22, 2023 at 2:30PM.

Check out photos of the production below!

The cast features Glenn Kubota as Hideo Sasaki, Angel Lin as Maya Lin, Rachel Lu as Julia Lin, Robert Meksin as Wolf von Eckardt, and James Patrick Nelson as Colonel James Becker.

The world premiere of the new play Memorial written by Livian Yeh surrounds Maya Lin, the 21-year-old architect who is forced to defend herself to veterans and the United States Congress when her "untraditional" memorial design was selected to commemorate Vietnam veterans on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Is democracy about compromise and working together?

The creative team includes Sets by Sheryl Liu, Costumes by Karen Boyer, Lighting by Victor En Yu Tan, Sound by Da Xu, Projections by Gregory Casparian, and Graphics by Brit Godish. The Production Stage Manager is Kristine Schlachter with Assistant Stage Manger Ingrid Pierson.

Memorial will play the following performance schedule: Tuesday - Saturday at 7:00pm; Saturday and Sunday at 2:30pm.

For additional information, please visit the Pan Asian Repertory Theatre website at www.panasianrep.org, or via email at info@panasianrep.org.




