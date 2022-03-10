Photos: First Look at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's AT THE WEDDING

Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production of AT THE WEDDING, a new play by Bryna Turner directed by Jenna Worsham, began previews on Saturday, March 5 and opens on Monday, March 21 at the Claire Tow Theater.

A story of loss, love and redemption, Bryna Turner's new comedy At The Wedding follows the world's loneliest (and wittiest) single woman, Carlo (to be played by Mary Wiseman), as she crashes her ex-girlfriend's wedding to a man. Through a series of flirtations, conversations, and collisions with past lovers, old enemies, new friends and perfect strangers, Carlo strives to understand whether or not heartbreak is a permanent human condition.