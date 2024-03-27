Photos: First Look at Illusionist Show STALKER at New World Stages

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Swedish street magicians and illusionists Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung achieved the impossible by stumping the legendary Penn & Teller on the first season of their long-running television show, “Penn & Teller: Fool Us!” Now Penn & Teller return the favor by producing Brynolf & Ljung in their New York theatrical debut, Stalker, which combines street magic, stunning illusions and physical mentalism, leaving audiences both thrilled and mystified.

Check out all new photos from the show's New York debut below!

Directed by “Eurovision” mastermind Edward Af Sillén, Stalker is currently in previews and opens Monday, April 1 Off-Broadway at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street).

In today’s society, no one is hidden. Everyone is being stalked, and everyone has become a stalker. Stalker is an innovative 90-minute magic show by the Swedish duo Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung. Get ready for fast-paced entertainment combining street magic and physical mentalism – with a climactic plot twist that you’ll never see coming.

Brynolf & Ljung’s magic creates audience pandemonium. Their work is original, organic, and often prop-less, using borrowed objects and audience suggestions for their illusions.

The pair first stunned the magic world in 2009 when out of nowhere, they won the silver medal in Comedy Magic at the prestigious World Championships of Magic in Beijing. They next stunned Penn & Teller on the first season of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us!,” which led them to open for Penn & Teller in Las Vegas in 2011.

From 2015-2017, they performed on their own TV show, “Street Magic” on Sweden’s largest television network, TV4, playing to half a million viewers each week. They subsequently toured the country with Hokuspokus Motherf*ckers (2016-2017), Cirkeln (2018-2020) and the original production of Stalker (2021-2022), selling out concert halls and arenas.

Lighting design for Stalker is by Jamie Roderick. Sound design is by Drew Levy. General management is by KGM Theatrical. Production Management is by Tinc Productions.