Photos: First Look at Colin Mochrie & Asad Mecci's HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis Off-Broadway

Production photos are now available for the New York City premiere of HYPROV starring Improv and Comedy Legend Colin Mochrie ("Whose Line Is It Anyway?") and Hypnotist Extraordinaire Asad Mecci opening today Monday, August 22 at 7:00 pm.

Get a first look at the photos below!

HYPROV is co-created by Jeff Andrews, directed by Stan Zimmerman ("Golden Girls," "Gilmore Girls"). Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone) serves as creative consultant. The limited engagement plays the Daryl Roth Theatre (101 East 15th Street at Union Square East) through October 30. Tickets are available at www.hyprov.com



The 100-minute live show combines hypnosis and improv - two art forms that have mystified and entertained fans, skeptics and everyone in between worldwide - for a totally unique comedy experience that The Times of London declared "a celebration of the human imagination."



The evening begins with Mecci welcoming 20 volunteers on stage to be hypnotized. The four or five most receptive to hypnosis then join Mochrie to improvise the rest of the show, while fully under hypnosis. In the hands of two experts, and solely crafted from the volunteers' uninhibited, unconscious minds, each show is an entirely original and completely unforgettable theatrical experience.



Tickets start at $55 and are available at www.hyprov.com or by calling (212) 239-6200. For groups of 10 or more please call 866-302-0995 or email info@broadwayinbound.com.