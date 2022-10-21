Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at CHUSHINGURA - 47 RONIN at Amaterasu Za

Based on one of the most enduring stories in Japan, this new stage adaptation is performed mainly in Japanese with some English and supertitle translations.

Oct. 21, 2022  

Amaterasu Za is presenting Chushingura - 47 Ronin, adapted and directed by Ako Dachs, it will be performed mainly in Japanese with English subtitles. Chushingura - 47 Ronin, which has begun performances, will officially open on October 23, 2022, at the A.R.T./New York Mezzanine Theater, 502 W. 53rd Street.

Chushingura - 47 Ronin is based on one of the most enduring stories in Japan. Portraying real events that took place in 1702-1703 during Japan's Shogun-led Edo period, this sprawling story of honor, betrayal, clan loyalty, sacrifice, justice, and revenge has been told and retold in hundreds of ways in Japanese books, plays, movies, television dramas, and animated series. This new stage adaptation will be performed mainly in Japanese with some English and supertitle translations throughout.

Cast includes Ako (FX's "Shogun." Off-Broadway: God Said This -Lortel nom.), Yoshi Amao (TV: "Shogun," "Mr. Robot."), Saori Goda, (NBC's "Love Your Selfie"), Tatsuo Ichikawa (Apple TV+, "We Crashed"), Rina Maejima (A Chorus Line), Jun Suenaga (Film: Mother's Day), Yasu Suzuki (Film: College Road Trip. NETFLIX's "Daredevil"), Hiroko Yonekura (Regional: Avenue Q), and Minami Yoshimura (Regional: Godspell).

The creative team also includes Joshua Dachs (Scenic Design), Fumi Tanakada (Sound Design), Aaron Bowersox (Lighting Design), Kyo Kasumi (Tate Fight Director), and Kanako Morita (Stage Manager).

Japanese theater is known for its cross-gender casting (all roles in Kabuki are played by men, and all roles in the famous Takarazuka Review Company are played by women), and this production will include male roles played by female actors.

This project continues Amaterasu Za's efforts to bring traditional and contemporary Japanese classics to an American audience. The company's first major project was an English-language adaptation of a Chikamatsu play from the Kabuki tradition - Courier of Love. Our second was a full production of two Yukio Mishima modern Noh plays Hanjo and Aoi No Ue, in Japanese, and this one will be an adaptation of one of the most enduring stories in Japan.

The cast

Ako

Yasu Suzuki and Saori Goda

Yoshi Amao and the cast

Jun Suenaga and Koji Ono

Koji Ono and Saori Goda



