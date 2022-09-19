Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at CHEEK TO CHEEK: IRVING BERLIN IN HOLLYWOOD Return Engagement at The York Theatre Company

The cast includes Jeremy Benton, Kaitlyn Davidson, Danny Gardner  and more.

Sep. 19, 2022  

The York Theatre Company, in association with Riki Kane Larimer, is presenting an encore limited return engagement of the hit Off-Broadway musical Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood, a song and dance celebration featuring the music and lyrics of the legendary Irving Berlin which premiered last Fall.

Get a first look at photos below!

Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood was conceived, directed, and choreographed by four-time Tony Award nominee Randy Skinner (42nd Street, Dames at Sea, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Ain't Broadway Grand), who received a 2022 Lucille Lortel award nomination for his choreography. Cheek to Cheek has a book by Barry Kleinbort (13 Things About Ed Carpolotti) and music direction and additional orchestrations by David Hancock Turner (York's Desperate Measures and Penelope, Irish Rep's The Butcher Boy).

The cast includes Jeremy Benton (42nd Street, Cagney at The York), Darien Crago (Holiday Inn, Irving Berlin's White Christmas), Kaitlyn Davidson (Cinderella, Bright Star), Danny Gardner (Flying Over Sunset, The Decline and Fall of the Entire World... at The York), Darrell T. Joe (Jesus Christ Superstar), and Melinda Porto (Off Broadway debut). Understudies are Corinne Munsch (A Chorus Line at Signature, Bullets Over Broadway on tour) and Sean Quinn (Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Cinderella).

Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood is running now, for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, October 16 at 2:30PM at The York's beautiful temporary home, The Theatre at St. Jeans (150 East 76th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues-elevator entrance on Lexington immediately south of St. Jeans). Opening Night is Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 7:00pm.

Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood is an all-singing, all-dancing celebration of the most famous songs that the legendary Irving Berlin composed for the silver screen. Mr. Berlin understood the impact dance had on the public and his melodies, rhythms, and lyrics reflected his love of that art form. Six spectacular performers will showcase these magnificent songs and will also tell the stories behind the man who made the music that made the movies dance. Four-time Tony nominee Randy Skinner directs and choreographs an evening featuring an array of classic Berlin tunes from such classic films as Top Hat, Alexander's Ragtime Band, Holiday Inn, Easter Parade, White Christmas, and many more. Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals and the Irving Berlin Estate and is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.

Photo credit: Carol Rosegg

Danny Gardner, Darien Crago, Jeremy Benton, Kaitlyn Davidson. Darrell T. Joe
Danny Gardner, Darien Crago, Jeremy Benton, Kaitlyn Davidson. Darrell T. Joe

Darien Crago
Darien Crago

Darrell T. Joe, Darien Crago
Darrell T. Joe, Darien Crago

Melinda Porto
Melinda Porto

Darrell T. Joe
Darrell T. Joe

Darrell T. Joe, Darien Crago, Kaitlyn Davidson, Jeremy Benton
Darrell T. Joe, Darien Crago, Kaitlyn Davidson, Jeremy Benton

Jeremy Benton
Jeremy Benton

Melinda Porto, Danny Gardner
Melinda Porto, Danny Gardner

Jeremy Benton, Darrell T. Joe, Danny Gardner
Jeremy Benton, Darrell T. Joe, Danny Gardner

Melinda Porto, Darien Crago, Darrell T. Joe, Jeremy Benton, Kaitlyn Davidson, Danny Gardner
Melinda Porto, Darien Crago, Darrell T. Joe, Jeremy Benton, Kaitlyn Davidson, Danny Gardner

Darrell T. Joe, Kaitlyn Davidson, Danny Gardner, Darien Crago, Jeremy Benton, Melinda Porto
Darrell T. Joe, Kaitlyn Davidson, Danny Gardner, Darien Crago, Jeremy Benton, Melinda Porto

Danny Gardner, Melinda Porto, Darrell T. Joe, Darien Crago, Jeremy Benton, Kaitlyn Davidson
Danny Gardner, Melinda Porto, Darrell T. Joe, Darien Crago, Jeremy Benton, Kaitlyn Davidson

Louis B. Crocco (Drums), Jeremy Benton, Darrell T. Joe, Danny Gardner
Louis B. Crocco (Drums), Jeremy Benton, Darrell T. Joe, Danny Gardner

Jeremy Benton, Darien Crago
Jeremy Benton, Darien Crago

Melinda Porto, Darien Crago, Kaitlyn Davidson
Melinda Porto, Darien Crago, Kaitlyn Davidson

Danny Gardner, Melinda Porto, Darrell T. Joe
Danny Gardner, Melinda Porto, Darrell T. Joe

Danny Gardner
Danny Gardner

Darien Crago, Darrell T. Joe.
Darien Crago, Darrell T. Joe.

Darien Crago, Darrell T. Joe
Darien Crago, Darrell T. Joe

Kaitlyn Davidson
Kaitlyn Davidson

 


