Photos: First Look Of The New Comedy SATAN AND GOD

William Andrew Jones new play SATAN AND GOD will have its World Premiere at Theatre Row on April 7. The limited engagement runs through April 24 and features Zach Wegner as Satan and Jonathan Wong Frye as God. Jones also serves as director, produced by No Budget Productions.

Satan comes back to earth as a studio executive from L.A., now in a remote corner of Manitoba, where he's arranging to completely level fifteen square miles of untouched woodlands in order to shoot a battle scene. God comes back as a Canadian environmentalist.

Jones' play The Most Famous Woman In The World was produced Off-Broadway at the Workhouse Theatre. He was also one of the writers for the Off-Broadway Revue: What's New, which ran for four months on the Upper West Side and The Day After Yesterday which was performed for the White House staff in the US Senate Rotunda.

Performances take place at Theatre Row/Studio Theatre, 410 West 42nd Street (btw 9th & 10th Ave), NYC, NY 10036. Subways: A/C/E to 42nd Street. SATAN AND GOD run April 7 - 24. Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 8pm, and Sunday's at 3pm and 8pm. Tickets are $30 (+ $2.50 Restoration Fee) and may be purchased at www.theatrerow.org, or by calling 212 714-2442, or at the Theatre Row Box Office two hours before curtain. Running time: 90 minutes