Photos: First Look At WHEN WE GET THERE at York Theatre Company

The York Theatre Company officially opened its New2NY presentation of When We Get There, a new musical with book by Robert P. Young III and Richard Lasser and music and lyrics by Charlie Barnett, the final offering of the Fall 2023 Musicals in Mufti series. See photos of the production below.

Performances began on Saturday afternoon, October 7, 2023 and continue for 11 performances only through Sunday, October 15, 2023. Opening Night was held on Sunday evening, October 8, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Check out photos from the big night below!

All performances will take place at The Theater at St. Jean's (entrance on 150 East 76th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue. For elevator, enter on Lexington between 76th and 75th, to the right of St. Jean's.)

The cast features Cicily Daniels (Once on This Island), Ashley LaLonde (Hamilton), Julius Thomas III (Hamilton), Michael D. Turner (Come From Away at La Jolla Playhouse), Garrick Vaughan, and Lori Wilner (York's Bar Mitzvah Boy).

When We Get There is directed by Janeece Freeman Cark, with music direction by Dionne McClain-Freeney. The production team includes Lighting Designer Garett Pembrook, Projections/Sound Designer Peter Brucker, Production Coordinator Noah Glaister, Production Manager Aaron Simms, Production Stage Manager Tyler Danhaus, Assistant Stage Manager Kayla Krumrei, and Company Manager Tori Calderon-Caswell. Casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA.

It's March 1965, and a Buick Electra starts a journey from New Jersey. The unlikely quartet inside: Rose, the car's recently widowed owner; Mary, her housekeeper; Terrance, her handyman; and Dawn, Mary's teenage daughter. Dawn has convinced them all to drive to Selma to be a part of Dr. Martin Luther King's march. With their hearts full of joy and trepidation, the foursome heads south even as America remains openly hostile to its Black and Jewish citizens. They encounter violence and reveal life-altering secrets, and with luck they'll come home to a new understanding of what a family can be. As the show looks back on our complicated history, it reaches forward, challenging us to contemplate our country's future.

Photo Credit: Rider R. Foster