Photos: First Look At Atlantic for Kids' New Bilingual Musical EL OTRO OZ

The cast of El Otro Oz features Arielle Gonzalez, Eli Gonzalez, Christian Adriana Johannsen, Adriel Jovian, Danny Lemache, and Nya Noemi.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Video: The Cast of Final Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE Take Final Bows Off-Broadway Photo 3 Video: The Cast of Final Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE Take Final Bows
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards Photo 4 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards

El Otro Oz is now in performances through Sunday, February 18th Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company's Stage 2 (330 West 16th Street). See photos from the production below.

The cast of El Otro Oz features Arielle Gonzalez, Eli Gonzalez, Christian Adriana Johannsen, Adriel Jovian, Danny Lemache, and Nya Noemi.

Click your heels together tres veces and take a transformative journey with this salsa, merengue, and Mexican folk-infused musical inspired by The Wizard of Oz. As her fifteenth birthday approaches, Dora, a contemporary Latiné teenager, struggles with her family's ideas about tradition and dreads her impending quinceañera! But, when Dora gets swept away to a strange new land, she learns how to celebrate her unique rhythm and embrace her cultural identity.

El Otro Oz features sets by Rodrigo Escalante, costumes by Stephanie Echevarria, lighting by Alejandro Fajardo, sound by Germán Martínez, music direction by Andrew Sotomayor, props by Stephanie Gonzalez, and casting by Bass/Valle Casting, Gama Valle and Gregory Jafari Van Acker. Molly Foy serves as the Production Stage Manager.

Photo Credit:Wendy Mella Carreño

Photos: First Look At Atlantic for Kids' New Bilingual Musical EL OTRO OZ
Eli Gonzalez, Nya Noemi, Adriel Jovian

Photos: First Look At Atlantic for Kids' New Bilingual Musical EL OTRO OZ
Eli Gonzalez, Adriel Jovian, Danny Lemache, Arielle Gonzalez, Christian Adriana Johannsen

Photos: First Look At Atlantic for Kids' New Bilingual Musical EL OTRO OZ
Nya Noemi

Photos: First Look At Atlantic for Kids' New Bilingual Musical EL OTRO OZ
Danny Lemache, Eli Gonzalez, Adriel Jovian, Arielle Gonzalez, Nya Noemi



RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Off Broadways PERFECT CRIME To Offer Expanded Backstage And Onstage Tours Photo
Off Broadway's PERFECT CRIME To Offer Expanded Backstage And Onstage Tours

Off Broadway's Perfect Crime is offering expanded backstage and onstage tours. Learn more about the longest-running play in NYC history.

2
Photos: WHITE ROSE: THE MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night Photo
Photos: WHITE ROSE: THE MUSICAL Celebrates Opening Night

Check out photos from opening night of White Rose: The Musical Off-Broadway!

3
Photos: Check Out All New Portraits of the Cast of OH, MARY! Photo
Photos: Check Out All New Portraits of the Cast of OH, MARY!

Tonight marks the first performance of the world premiere production of Oh, Mary!, ahead of a February 8, 2024 opening night at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Check out all new cast portraits here!

4
Photos: WHITE ROSE: THE MUSICAL Takes Opening Night Bows Photo
Photos: WHITE ROSE: THE MUSICAL Takes Opening Night Bows

See photos of the cast on opening night of White Rose: The Musical

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Check Out All New Portraits of the Cast of OH, MARY! Ahead of Tonight's First PerformancePhotos: Check Out All New Portraits of the Cast of OH, MARY! Ahead of Tonight's First Performance
Photos: First Look At The Off Broadway Premiere of THE PERFECT GAME: A SLAM DUNK NEW MUSICAL At Theater RowPhotos: First Look At The Off Broadway Premiere of THE PERFECT GAME: A SLAM DUNK NEW MUSICAL At Theater Row
The Classical Theatre Of Harlem To Receive $75,000 Grant From The National Endowment For The ArtsThe Classical Theatre Of Harlem To Receive $75,000 Grant From The National Endowment For The Arts
Ensemble Studio Theatre Announces Casting For World Premiere Of LAS BORINQUENAS, April 3-28Ensemble Studio Theatre Announces Casting For World Premiere Of LAS BORINQUENAS, April 3-28

Videos

Jimmy Awards Alumni Get Ready to Celebrate 15 Years Video
Jimmy Awards Alumni Get Ready to Celebrate 15 Years
THE TEMPEST: A SURROUND SOUND ODYSSEY Will Stream Next Month Video
THE TEMPEST: A SURROUND SOUND ODYSSEY Will Stream Next Month
Ariana DeBose & Boy George Team Up For 'Electric Energy' Single Video
Ariana DeBose & Boy George Team Up For 'Electric Energy' Single
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS

Recommended For You