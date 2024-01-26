Photos: First Look At Atlantic for Kids' New Bilingual Musical EL OTRO OZ

El Otro Oz is now in performances through Sunday, February 18th Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company's Stage 2 (330 West 16th Street). See photos from the production below.

The cast of El Otro Oz features Arielle Gonzalez, Eli Gonzalez, Christian Adriana Johannsen, Adriel Jovian, Danny Lemache, and Nya Noemi.

Click your heels together tres veces and take a transformative journey with this salsa, merengue, and Mexican folk-infused musical inspired by The Wizard of Oz. As her fifteenth birthday approaches, Dora, a contemporary Latiné teenager, struggles with her family's ideas about tradition and dreads her impending quinceañera! But, when Dora gets swept away to a strange new land, she learns how to celebrate her unique rhythm and embrace her cultural identity.

El Otro Oz features sets by Rodrigo Escalante, costumes by Stephanie Echevarria, lighting by Alejandro Fajardo, sound by Germán Martínez, music direction by Andrew Sotomayor, props by Stephanie Gonzalez, and casting by Bass/Valle Casting, Gama Valle and Gregory Jafari Van Acker. Molly Foy serves as the Production Stage Manager.

Photo Credit:Wendy Mella Carreño