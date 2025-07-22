Photos: Dick Cavett Records Voiceover For Off-Broadway's GENE & GILDA At 59E59 Theaters

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out newly released photos from a recent recording session with three-time Emmy Award-winning television host Dick Cavett, who will lend his unmistakable voice as “The Interviewer” in the upcoming Off-Broadway premiere of Gene & Gilda at 59E59 Theaters.

Cavett welcomed director Joe Brancato and sound designer Max Silverman to his home in Ridgefield, Connecticut, where the team captured his narration for the production. Cavett’s iconic voice will help bring to life this intimate new play about comedy legends Gene Wilder and Gilda Radner.

“Mr. Cavett’s participation with his recorded voice as The Interviewer, brings us back to the actual date in the life to film icon Gene Wilder,” shares Mr. Brancato. “I wanted to match the portrayal of these icons – Gene Wilder and Gilda Radner – with a television icon, as well. We are thrilled and grateful to have the generosity and participation of Mr. Cavett.”

Comic geniuses Gene Wilder (Willy Wonka, Young Frankenstein) and Gilda Radner (Saturday Night Live) had a love like no other. What started as a friendship on a movie set grew into an electric and enduring romance. In this heartfelt and hilarious new play, Wilder and Radner share their love and their laughter with us, even as they navigate some of life’s hardest challenges.

The cast of Gene & Gilda is Jordan Kai Burnett as Gilda Radner and Jonathan Randell Silver as Gene Wilder.

The creative team is Christian Fleming (set design), Gregory Gale (costume design), Jose Santiago (lighting design), Max Silverman (sound and original music), Brian Pacelli (projections), and Bobbie Zlotnick (hair, wig and make-up design). The production stage manager is Samantha Flint; the production manager is Joshua Warner. Casting by Cindi Rush Casting.

Produced by Penguin Rep Theatre, Gene & Gilda begins performances Wednesday, July 23.

Photo Credit: Richard Hillman PR