Photos: Complete Cast Set for SUGAR at J2 Spotlight; Go Inside the First Rehearsal

Sugar runs April 27 - May 7.

Apr. 06, 2023  

A brash, brassy and exuberant musical based on the screenplay, "Some Like it Hot," Sugar features music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Bob Merrill, and a book by Peter Stone. The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company production will be directed by Robert W. Schneider with choreography by Caitlin Beck and musical direction by Miles Plant.

See photos from the first rehearsal below!

The cast of Sugar will feature Chris Cherin (Joe/Josephine), Andrew Leggieri (Jerry/Daphne), Alexandra Amadeo Frost (Sugar Kane), Lexi Rhoades (Sweet Sue), Richard Rowan (Osgood Fielding III), and Oren Korenblum (Spats Palazzo) along with Conor Coughlin, Caleb James Grochalski, Bobby MacDonell, Jordan Ari Gross, and Molly Samson.

"We have been eager to present a show by Jule Styne, a stalwart of the Broadway Musical's Golden Age," said Jim Jimirro, Executive Producer/Co-Founder. "In Sugar, we have quintessential Styne, and, we think, an ideal choice. And Bob Merrill, an infrequent collaborator with Styne, is his perfect complement for this show. Their score is in the style that Styne called his 'beat of Broadway' - unmistakable. This will be a fun ride."

"Sugar is one of the last great musical comedies of Broadway's Golden Age. We are so happy that we will be able to transport audiences to a time when snappy dialogue, soaring melodies, and brilliant lyrics were all contained in one production," said Robert W. Schneider, Artistic Director/Co-Founder.

Sugar follows the zany antics of two male musicians of the Prohibition era who witness a gang slaying. Hoping to hide from the mob, Jerry and Joe disguise themselves as "Daphne" and "Josephine" and join an all-female orchestra. Complications ensue when Joe falls for Sugar Kane, the group's lead singer. The fabulous score includes "Penniless Bums," "The Beauty That Drives Men Mad," "We Could Be Close" and "Beautiful Through and Through."

The creative and design team for Sugar includes Joshua Warner (Set Designer), Ethan Steimel (Lighting Designer), Gabe Bagdazian (Costume Designer), Emily LaRosa (Properties Designer), Lindsay Miller (Associate Music Director), Frederick Miller (Dramaturg), and Justin Kirkpatrick (Technical Director), Shannon Gaffney (Assistant Director), and casting by Holly Buczek of Wojack Casting Team. The stage management team includes Joey Paradise and Maria Papadopoulos.

The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company 2023 season includes Woman of the Year (April 13 - 23), Sugar (April 27 - May 7) and The Goodbye Girl (May 11 - May 21) at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street - between 9th and Dyer Avenues). Single tickets for each production of the 2023 J2 Spotlight season are $60 with a subscription for all three shows available at a 25% discount. Tickets for all shows are now on sale here.

For more information, visit j2spotlightnyc.com.

Chris Cherin, Andrew Leggieri and Alexandra Amadeo Frost

Chris Cherin

Andrew Leggieri

Alexandra Amadeo Frost

Lexi Rhoades

Richard Rowan

Oren Korenblum

Miles Plant and Robert W. Schneider

Cast and Creative Team of Sugar

Maria Papadopoulos and Joey Paradise

Conor Coughlin

Caleb James Grochalski

Jordan Ari Gross

Molly Samson

BobbyMacDonnell




