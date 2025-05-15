Photos: BUS STOP At Classic Stage Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Classic Stage Company has released photos of William Inge’s Bus Stop, directed by Jack Cummings III. Previews began on May 8, 2025, with an opening night set for May 18, for a limited run through June 8, 2025 at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater.

On a snowy night in Kansas, a diner can be an oasis, a prison, a place to hide, or a place to discover yourself. When a bus is forced to take shelter from stormy weather outside, a mismatched group of dreamers and cowboys, waitresses and outcasts find unexpected warmth in one another. In William Inge’s 1955 classic, this great playwright of the Midwest gives voice to memorable characters who’ll linger like the perfect cup of diner coffee. This production of Bus Stop will be the first to feature an all-Asian American cast taking on this quintessential play of the Midwest.

The cast for Bus Stop includes Delphi Borich (Into the Woods) as “Elma,” Rajesh Bose (Life of Pi) as “Dr. Lyman,” Cindy Cheung (The Antiquities) as “Grace,” Obie and Drama Desk award winner Midori Francis (“Dash and Lily,” Usual Girls) as “Cherie,” David Lee Huynh (TG & NAATCO’s The Trial of the Catonsville Nine) as “Will,” Michael Hsu Rosen (“The Sex Lives of College Girls”) as “Bo,” David Shih (Gnit) as “Carl,” and Moses Villarama (Cambodian Rock Band) as “Virgil.”

Bus Stop features Scenic Design by Peiyi Wong, Costume Design by Mariko Ohigashi, and Lighting Design by R. Lee Kennedy. Kevin Zhu is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by tbd casting co.

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg

